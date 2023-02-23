DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2023--
The "Global IV Fluid Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the IV fluid monitoring devices market and is forecast to grow by $1494.23 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period. Our report on the IV fluid monitoring devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the number of hospitalizations., increasing use of infusion therapy devices in home care settings, and increasing focus on emerging countries.
The publisher's IV fluid monitoring devices market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Hospitals and clinics
- ASCs
- Home care
By Type
- Desktop
- Portable
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World (ROW)
This study identifies the increasing incidence of diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the IV fluid monitoring devices market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of smart infusion therapy devices and technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the IV fluid monitoring devices market covers the following areas:
- IV fluid monitoring devices market sizing
- IV fluid monitoring devices market forecast
- IV fluid monitoring devices market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IV fluid monitoring devices market vendors that include B Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., BC Group International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Datrend Systems Inc., EVELABS TECHNOLOGIES Pvt. Ltd., Fortive Corp., Gossen Metrawatt GmbH, ICU Medical Inc., IRadimed Corp., ivWatch LLC, Micrel Medical Devices SA, MONIDOR Oy Ltd., NETECH Corp., Pentland Medical Ltd., Pronk Technologies Inc., Seaward Group USA, Shift Labs Inc., and Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the IV fluid monitoring devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- B Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- BC Group International Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC
- Datrend Systems Inc.
- EVELABS TECHNOLOGIES Pvt. Ltd.
- Fortive Corp.
- Gossen Metrawatt GmbH
- ICU Medical Inc.
- IRadimed Corp.
- ivWatch LLC
- Micrel Medical Devices SA
- MONIDOR Oy Ltd.
- NETECH Corp.
- Pentland Medical Ltd.
- Pronk Technologies Inc.
- Seaward Group USA
- Shift Labs Inc.
- Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wl6fzy-iv-fluid?w=4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005604/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL DEVICES HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/23/2023 05:55 AM/DISC: 02/23/2023 05:54 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005604/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.