DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 6, 2022--
The "Keratoconjunctivitis Sicca (Dry Eye) - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2022" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Keratoconjunctivitis Sicca (Dry Eye) - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2022 provides an overview of Keratoconjunctivitis Sicca (Dry Eye) Clinical trials scenario.
This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Keratoconjunctivitis Sicca (Dry Eye). Report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type.
Report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials). The report enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape
- Report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status
- The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company
- The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment
- The Report provides enrollment trends for the past five years
- Report provides latest news for the past three months
Key Topics Covered:
- Report Guidance
- Publisher Clinical Trials Report Coverage
- Clinical Trials by Region
- Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country
- Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Keratoconjunctivitis Sicca (Dry Eye) to Ophthalmology Clinical Trials
- Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries
- Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status
- Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Keratoconjunctivitis Sicca (Dry Eye) to Ophthalmology Clinical Trials
- Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries
- Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status
- Clinical Trials by Phase
- In Progress Trials by Phase
- Clinical Trials by Trial Status
- Clinical Trials by End Point Status
- Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time
- Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type
- Prominent Sponsors
- Top Companies Participating in Keratoconjunctivitis Sicca (Dry Eye) Therapeutics Clinical Trials
- Prominent Drugs
- Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Alcon Inc
- AbbVie Inc
- Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Ora Inc
- Bausch Health Companies Inc
- Novartis AG
- Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd
- Innovative Medical Products Inc
- Laboratoires Thea SA
- Merck & Co Inc
For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dee8gh
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005910/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PHARMACEUTICAL OPTICAL HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/06/2022 12:32 PM/DISC: 04/06/2022 12:32 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005910/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.