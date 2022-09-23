DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022--
The "Ketamine (CAS 6740-88-1) Global Market Research Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This global report is a result of industry experts' diligent work on researching the world market of Ketamine. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market trends and development, identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.
The Ketamine global market report key points:
- Ketamine description, applications and related patterns
- Ketamine market situation
- Ketamine manufacturers and distributors
- Ketamine prices
- Ketamine end-users
- Ketamine downstream industries trends
Chapter Overview
- The first chapter introduces the product (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.).
- The second chapter focuses on Ketamine end-uses.
- The third chapter summarizes data about manufacturing methods.
- The forth chapter is about the related patents.
- The fifth chapter deals with Ketamine market trends and forecast, and distinguishes Ketamine manufacturers and suppliers.
- The sixth chapter provides Ketamine prices data.
- The seventh chapter analyses Ketamine downstream markets.
Key Topics Covered:
1. KETAMINE GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1. General information, synonyms
1.2. Composition, chemical structure
1.3. Safety information
1.4. Hazards identification
1.5. Handling and storage
1.6. Toxicological & ecological information
1.7. Transport information
2. KETAMINE APPLICATIONS
3. KETAMINE MANUFACTURING METHODS
4. KETAMINE PATENTS
5. KETAMINE MARKET WORLDWIDE
5.1. Global Ketamine market analysis: market constraints, drivers and opportunities
5.2. Manufacturers of Ketamine
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
- Etc.
5.3. Suppliers of Ketamine
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
- Etc.
5.4. Market forecast
6. KETAMINE MARKET PRICES
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
7. KETAMINE END-USE SECTOR
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bxs9i8
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005197/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/23/2022 05:18 AM/DISC: 09/23/2022 05:17 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005197/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.