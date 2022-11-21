DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022--
The "Laboratory Balances and Scales Market Analysis by Product, by End user, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The laboratory balances and scales market size is estimated to be USD 1.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period 2022-2029.
The technological improvements in laboratory & balances & scales, rising public awareness of the need for strict food safety regulations, and development of pharma-biotech companies' research pipelines are projected to drive the market growth in near future. However, availability of less substitutes among end user are expected to restrain the market growth.
Competitor Insights
Some of the key players operating in the laboratory balances and scales market are A&D Company, Ltd (Japan), Metler Toledo international, Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), PCE Instruments (UK), Kern & Sohn GmbH (Germany), RADWAG Balances and Scales (Poland), Adam Equipment Co. (UK), Avery Weigh-Tronix, LLC (UK), Bonso Electronics International, Inc. (China), Essae Group (India), Gram Precision S.L (Spain), Humboldt Scientific, Inc. (US), Scientech, Inc. (US), and Danaher Corporation (US).
This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including product and end user from 2021 to 2029.
Market Segmentation:
Product (Revenue, USD Billion)
- Analytical Balances
- Bench Scales
- Micro & Ultra Micro Balances
- Counting Scales
- Top Loading/Precision Balances
- Compact Scales
- Moisture Balances
- Lab Scales
- Portable/Compact Balances
- Lab Balances
- Others
By End user (Revenue, USD Billion)
- Food & Beverages Testing Laboratories
- Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes
- Petroleum Product Testing Laboratories
- Chemical and Material Testing laboratories
- Other End Users
By Region (Revenue, USD Billion)
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/trn814
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005732/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY CHEMICALS/PLASTICS HEALTH MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/21/2022 11:54 AM/DISC: 11/21/2022 11:54 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005732/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.