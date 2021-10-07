DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2021--
The "Global Laboratory Consumables Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is designed for general management, product managers and marketing executives in the laboratory consumables industry. For them, it provides up-to-date market data about those technologies in their areas of interest. and related markets. Information on specific segments or the whole industry can be used to evaluate markets, the competitive landscape, or identify opportunities and acquisition targets.
A strategy for the consumables market must involve geographic market composition, market growth rate, and new competitors. This report saves time by providing comprehensive data in an easily readable format.
This unique resource includes market information on the following areas:
CHROMATOGRAPHY CONSUMABLES AND SUPPLIES
- GC Columns
- GC Supplies
- Analytical HPLC Columns
- Preparative HPLC Columns
- HPLC Supplies
- SFC Columns
- LPLC Columns
- Chromatography Resins
CELL CULTURE PRODUCTS
- Cell Culture Media
- Cell Culture Serum
- Cell Culture Reagents
- Cell Culture Lines
- 3D Cell Culture
- Cell Culture Plastics
- Cell Transfection Reagents
- Single-Use Bioreactors/Bags
LIFE SCIENCE CONSUMABLES
- Immunoassay Reagents
- ELISA Kits
- Antibodies
- PCR Reagents
- CRISPR Products
- Cell Health & Viability Reagents
- NGS Library Prep
- NA Prep Consumables
Key market developments (M&A, new products, recalls, lawsuits and other activities) in laboratory consumables are also discussed in the report.
Companies covered in the report include:
- Agilent
- Beckman Coulter
- Bio-Rad
- Danaher
- Eppendorf
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi High Technologies
- Illumina
- Lonza
- MilliporeSigma
- PerkinElmer
- Phenomenex
- Promega
- QIAGEN
- Restek
- Roche
- Shimadzu
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- VWR
- Waters
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g76c8h
