The "Laboratory Developed Tests Market by Technology, by Application, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The laboratory developed tests market size is estimated to be USD 10,252.4 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period 2023-2033.
Companies Mentioned
- NeoGenomics Laboratories
- 23andme Inc.
- Guardant Health
- Siemens Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
- Illumina Inc.
- Abbott
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- QIAGEN
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Escalating demand for personalized medicine, increasing the use of modern technology and expanding the healthcare infrastructure are projected to drive the market growth in near future.
Furthermore, rising approval and product launch and surge in demand for in vitro diagnostic tests are other factors supporting the market growth. However, fluctuating regulatory landscapes is predicted to limit market growth.
Rising approval and product launch is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, Bionano Genomics launched its first OGM-based LDT for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy in September 2022.
The Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) focus more emphasis on analytical performance and limit the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' control over the usefulness or quality of LDTs, including whether or not patients have been harmed as a result of their use.
Increasing the use of modern technology and expanding the healthcare infrastructure is predicted to spur the market growth during the projected period.
The laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) market also offers a thorough market analysis for each nation, which covers such factors as the rise in healthcare capital expenditure, the installed base of various types of products for the laboratory-developed tests market, the influence of technology using lifeline curves, and modifications to healthcare regulatory scenarios and their effects on the laboratory-developed test market.
Market Segmentation:
by Technology (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
- Hematology & Coagulation
- Immunoassays
- Microbiology
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Histology/Cytology
- Clinical Chemistry
- Flow Cytometry
- Others
by Application (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
- Endocrine
- Immunology
- Oncology
- Hematology/General Blood Testing
- Infectious & Parasitic Diseases
- Toxicology
- Nutritional & Metabolic Disease
- Cardiology
- Mental/Behavioral Disorder
- Bodily Fluid Analysis
- Genetic Disorders/Inherited Disease
- Pediatrics-specific Testing
- Other Diseases
by Region (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
