DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 17, 2023--
The "Global LAG-3 Inhibitor Market, Drug Sales, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the last few decades, immune checkpoints have garnered the interest of researchers as a result of which LAG-3 is probably the next most studied immune checkpoint after PD-1 and CTLA-4. Similar to the other immune checkpoint proteins, LAG-3 inhibits the function of cytotoxic cells after binding to its ligand, which is mainly the MHC class II molecule.
Lymphocyte-activation gene 3 (LAG-3) is a protein that was discovered in 1990 and found to be expressed on the cell surfaces of NK cells, activated T cells, B cells, and plasmacytoid dendritic cells. LAG-3 is an immune checkpoint and has been considered as a target for developing drugs and therapies for the treatment of cancer, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases.
In spite of the research activities spanning decades, it is believed that much of the knowledge about LAG-3, and especially those related to its mechanism of action, is still undiscovered. LAG-3 has the potential as a therapeutic target for the management of several diseases, therefore it is essential to thoroughly investigate the protein and its functions to develop effective treatment strategies.
Similarly, it also binds to the LSECtin, FGL1, and Galectin-3 as part of the MHC class II independent pathways, exerting additional immune suppressive effects. LAG-3 present in Treg cells also inhibits the proliferation of dendritic cells (DC). In another study, it was found that LAG-3 signaling downregulated the proliferation of NK cells.
Therefore, with its effects inhibiting the proliferation and activation of a number of immune cells, LAG-3 develops an immunosuppressive environment, which fosters the proliferation and metastasis of cancer tumors. This property of LAG-3 has put it in limelight as a potential target for developing drugs and therapies directed towards the LAG-3.
Apart from cancer, LAG-3 is also said to have a role in the development of autoimmune disease and the induction of autoimmunity. In preclinical studies with non-obese diabetic (NOD) mouse models, the absence of LAG-3 was linked with a 100% occurrence of diabetes at an accelerated rate, which was otherwise delayed.
The untapped proliferation of Treg cells in the absence of LAG-3 was the cause of this. In another experiment, it was reported that the deficiency or inhibition of the LAG-3 increased the model's susceptibility to developing autoimmunity induced by mercury.
Further research showed that LAG-3 works in sync with the PD-1 immune checkpoint to delay or decrease the possibility of the initiation of autoimmune diseases and that immune exhaustion is linked with less severe autoimmune diseases.
From these research studies, it is obvious that inhibition of immune cells by LAG-3 is both friend and foe. In the case of cancer, suppression of the immune system is detrimental to the body but in others, unchecked growth of T cells has been linked with the development of autoimmune disease.
The role of LAG-2 has been mainly studied in reference to cancer and many inhibitors have been developed and are being evaluated in clinical trials; however, studies analyzing its role in the development and progression of autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases are still lacking and there is a dearth of medications in the pipeline to address this problem.
As mentioned above, LAG-3 has a complex mechanism of action, and researchers have not been able to fully understand its functions and its potential in the treatment of diseases.
This calls for more thorough research to understand the protein and its interactions and the extent to which these factors can be exploited to benefit humans by treating disease. Future research also needs to focus on the effects of LAG-3 inhibition on other cells apart from the conventional T cells.
Report Highlights
- Global LAG-3 Inhibitor Drug Market Opportunity Assessment
- Number Of LAG-3 Inhibitor Drugs In the Market: 1 Drug
- Approved LAG-3 Inhibitor Drug Dosage, Patent & Pricing Insight
- Number Of LAG-3 Inhibitor Drugs In Clinical Trials: > 35 Drugs
- LAG-3 Inhibitor Drugs Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Country, Indication, & Phase
- LAG-3 Targeted Therapy Approaches
- Competitive Landscape: Company Financials & Anti LAG-3 Antibodies in Trials
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction to LAG-3 Inhibitor
1.1 Overview Of LAG-3 inhibitors
1.2 Mechanism of Action
1.3 LAG-3 Targeted Therapy Approaches
1.3.1 Targeting LAG-3 With Fusion Proteins
1.3.2 Targeting LAG-3 With Monoclonal Antibodies
1.3.3 Targeting LAG-3 With Bispecific Antibodies
2. LAG-3 Targeted Therapy In By Indication
2.1 Cancer
2.2 Viral Infections
2.3 Autoimmune Diseases
2.4 Parkinson Disease
3. Opdualag - 1st Approved LAG-3 Inhibitor Clinical Insight
4. Opdualag - 1st Approved LAG-3 Inhibitor Commercial Insight
4.1 Overview & Patent Analysis
4.2 Pricing & Dosage Analysis
4.3 Sales Analysis
5. Global LAG-3 Inhibitor Market
5.1 Current Market Overview
5.2 Market Opportunity Assessment
6. Global LAG-3 Inhibitor Clinical Trials Overview
6.1 By Company
6.2 By Country
6.3 By Indication
6.4 By Patient Segment
6.5 By Phase
7. Global LAG-3 Inhibitor Clinical Trials Insight 2023 -2028
7.1 Research
7.2 Preclinical
7.3 Phase-I
7.4 Phase-I/II
7.5 Phase-II
7.6 Phase-II/III
7.7 Phase-III
8. Global LAG-3 Inhibitor Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Drivers & Opportunities
8.2 Commercialization Challenges
9. Global LAG-3 Inhibitor Market Future Outlook
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 Abeome Corporation
10.2 ABL Bio
10.3 Agenus
10.4 Akeso Biopharma
10.5 AnaptysBio
10.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb
10.7 Cancer Research UK
10.8 F-Star Therapeutics
10.9 Immutep
10.10 Incyte Corporation
10.11 Innovent Biologics
10.12 Ligand Pharmaceuticals
10.13 Merck
10.14 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
10.15 Y-Biologics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9qhfc6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230317005161/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/17/2023 06:52 AM/DISC: 03/17/2023 06:52 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230317005161/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.