A laser diode is a diaphragm-like semiconductor device like a fluorescent lamp in which an electrode is directly injected with light energy directly to the junction of a diode.
Laser diodes will directly emit light into the phosphors of the semiconductor where the current is formed. It is used mainly in the medical field to perform many different applications such as curing an eye infection, sterilizing medical equipment, and eliminating skin growths and scars. It also has many cosmetic uses including removing tattoos. Although there are other methods of removing a tattoo from the skin, these tend to be painful and require several sessions.
Market Dynamics
Increasing use of high-power laser diodes in autonomous vehicle technologies is expected to boost growth of the global laser diode market during the forecast period. Autonomous vehicles use a novel technology known as LIDAR or light detection and ranging for various purposes to detect objects around a vehicle.
The primary advantage of LIDAR is that it can generate accurate 3D images of everything including surrounding vehicles to traffic lights. Light sources such as laser and photosensors such as photodiodes are typically used in LIDAR. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth.
Furthermore, rapid growth of the fiber laser market is expected to accelerate growth of the global laser diode market in the near future.
Company Profiles
- ASML Holding NV
- Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG
- Axcel Photonics, Inc.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
- Coherent Inc.
- Sharp Corporation
- Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc.
- IPG Photonics Corp.
- Newport Corp.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the laser diode market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global laser diode market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global laser diode market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global laser diode market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Laser Diode Market, By Doping Material
- InGaN
- GaN
- AIGaInP
- GaAIAs
- GaInAsSb
- GaAs
- Others
Global Laser Diode Market, By Application
- Industrial
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Defense
- Others
Global Laser Diode Market, By Technology
- Double Hetero structure Lasers Diodes
- Quantum Well Lasers Diodes
- Quantum Cascade Lasers Diodes
- Distributed Feedback Lasers Diodes
- SCH Lasers Diodes
- VCSEL Diodes
- VECSEL Diodes
Global Laser Diode Market, By Property (Wavelength)
- Infrared Laser Diode
- Red Laser Diode
- Blue Laser Diode
- Blue Violet Laser Diode
- Green Laser Diode
- Ultraviolet Laser Diode
Global Laser Diode Market, By Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- MEA
