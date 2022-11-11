DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022--
The "Global Laser Diode Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity and By Doping Material, By Technology, By Application, By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Laser Diode Market is expected to grow from US$ 11.9 Billion in 2021 to US$ 18.6 Billion by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.73% from 2021 to 2027.
A semiconductor device that produces coherent radiation in the visible or infrared (IR) spectrum when current flows through it is referred to as a laser diode, also known as a diode laser. It is comparable to a light-emitting diode in that a laser beam is produced at the junction of the diode. Since the light has only one frequency, it may be narrowly focused with the aid of a straightforward lens system. Laser diodes are very efficient and perfect for portable electronic devices because of their compact size, light weight, and low power requirements. As a result, they are found in many different technologies, including security systems, laser printers, driverless vehicles, and barcode readers.
Drivers
In many different industry sectors, particularly in the manufacturing and automotive sectors, laser diodes are used. The manufacturing of car headlamps in the automotive sector uses laser diodes, which improve driver visibility and boost safety on the road. The shrinking of car lighting is another development that is boosting demand for laser diodes. Sales of laser diodes are anticipated to soar in this industry over the next few years as a result of the rising demand for luxury vehicles, which is being driven by rising income levels and bettering living conditions.
Restraints
The entire laser diode market is significantly constrained by the higher initial investment needed for laser diodes compared to other light emitting diodes. The amount of laser power needed for various systems, processes, and applications ranges from a few hundred to thousands of watts.
Although using laser products in the automotive and manufacturing sectors would lower labour costs, installing laser items is quite expensive. Installing large-enabled goods typically costs 30-40% more than doing so the old-fashioned way. The assembly line needs to be completely redesigned in order to adopt the newest technologies in sectors like the automotive. This requires a substantial financial investment.
Industrial Development
A deal between SLD Laser, a provider of visible laser light sources for automotive, li-fi communication, sensing, mobility, medical, specialty lighting, and consumer applications, and Kyocera, a Japanese electronic manufacturer, was announced in November 2020. After receiving regulatory approval, SLD Laser intends to start doing business as a Kyocera Group Company.
Market Taxonomy
By Doping Material
- InGaN
- GaN
- AIGaInP
- GaAIAs
- GaInAsSb
- GaAs
- Others
By Technology
- Double Hetero structure Lasers Diodes
- Quantum Well Lasers Diodes
- Quantum Cascade Lasers Diodes
- Distributed Feedback Lasers Diodes
- SCH Lasers Diodes
- VCSEL Diodes
- VECSEL Diodes
By Application
- Industrial
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Defense
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Laser Diode Market Outlook
5. Global Laser Diode Market, By Doping Material
6. Global Laser Diode Market, By Technology
7. Global Laser Diode Market, By Application
8. Global Laser Diode Market, By Region
9. North America Laser Diode Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
10. Europe Laser Diode Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
11. Asia Pacific Laser Diode Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
12 Latin America Laser Diode Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
13 Middle East Laser Diode Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
14. Competitive Analysis
15. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- ASML Holding NV
- Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG
- Axcel Photonics Inc.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Coherent Inc.
- Sharp Corporation
- Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc.
- IPG Photonics Corp.
- Newport Corp.
