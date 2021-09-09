DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2021--
The "Global Legal Cannabis Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global legal cannabis market size is expected to reach USD 91.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 26.3% over the forecast period.
Owing to recent legalization in several parts of the world, the usage of cannabis is gaining momentum for medical purpose. Medical cannabis is used for the treatment of various chronic conditions, such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, arthritis, cancer, depression, anxiety, epilepsy, and other neurological conditions. Thus, a wide application scope has led to an increased product demand for the treatment of various chronic conditions.
In addition, due to cannabis being slowly accepted in various countries, some developed countries, such as Canada, Uruguay, and certain states of the U.S., have gone a step further and legalized the recreational use of cannabis. As recreational cannabis is easily available in the market with an economical price tag, the demand for the same has increased exponentially.
This is expected to increase cannabis cultivation to suffice the growing demand. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the market growth owing to the imposition of lockdown, limiting consumers from visiting brick-and-mortar shops.
Based on the sources, the marijuana segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increased awareness about its medical benefits and easy availability.
For instance, Marijuana oil is used for the treatment of cancer and nausea and can also be used for the improvement of the sleep cycle and alleviating stress, pain, and anxiety. Decriminalization and legalization of medical marijuana in some countries have led to significant shrinkage in the black market.
Moreover, the high efficacy of marijuana-derived CBD is one of the pivotal factors accountable for the segment's large share. The usage of cannabis for medical applications has witnessed an expansion with rising support, among the scientific community, due to its benefits in various treatment processes.
In recent years, numerous countries have legalized medical cannabis, but its prescription is dependent on the demand of the patient and physician's preference. The recreational-use segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.
Legal Cannabis Market Report Highlights
- The market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 91.5 billion by 2028 owing to the increasing legalization of cannabis across the globe
- The medical end-use segment dominated the market in 2020 and will retain the leading position during the forecast years
- This growth can be credited to the rising geriatric population and increasing demand for cannabis for various medical purposes, such as management of chronic pain, mental disorders, chemotherapy-induced nausea & vomiting, and neurological disorders
- North America was the largest regional market in 2020 owing to high demand and positive attitude toward cannabis
