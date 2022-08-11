DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022--
The "Ligating Clips Market Size (Value, Volume, ASP) by Segments, Share, Trend and SWOT Analysis, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape, Procedures, and Forecast, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ligating Clips Market Report is built to visualize quantitative market trends within Wound Care Management therapeutic area.
The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Ligating Clips market for the year 2020 and beyond. Ligating Clips are used for ligation or marking of vessels or tissue structures to achieve hemostasis during a surgical procedure. They are usually preferred over staplers as they do not penetrate into the blood vessels and thus acts safe during surgical procedures. Ligating clips are broadly divided into: Titanium ligating clips and Polymer ligating clips.
The growing number of geriatric patients, improved treatment outcomes, and high demand for minimally invasive procedures and improved patient safety during surgical procedures are some of the factors driving the adoption of ligating clips. Ligating clips also help in reducing surgery time and related risks; these devices are widely used in laparoscopic and open surgeries.
Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available).
Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.
Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system.
In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.
- Country specific overview of the healthcare system.
- Country specific reimbursement policies.
- Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.
Key Inclusions of the market model are:
- Currently marketed Ligating Clips and evolving competitive landscape
- Insightful review of the key industry trends.
- Annualized total Ligating Clips market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.
- Market level data on units, average selling prices and market values.
Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:
- Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the analysts' provide unique country specific insights on the market.
- SWOT analysis for Ligating Clips market.
- Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Ligating Clips market.
Companies Covered:
- Ethicon Inc
- Medtronic Plc
- Teleflex Inc
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
