DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 3, 2022--
The "Global Light Meter Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Display Type, Type, Lux Range Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Light Meter Market is estimated to be USD 356.8 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 499.96 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.98%.
The Global Light Meter Market is driving because of government initiative towards standardization of protocols increasing demand from various industries. On the other hand, the availability of substitutes products such as light measuring devices and smartphone applications, including an in-built camera as a light sensor, restricts the market's growth.
Furthermore, increasing-price competitiveness due to many manufacturers with different pricing strategies is the challenge affecting the market's growth. Moreover, technological development such as wireless light meters, sharing data vis cloud computing for building automation, and Internet of Things (IoT) embedded solutions are creating opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Light Meter Market is segmented further based on Application Type, Display Type, Type, Lux Range Type, and Geography.
- By Application Type, the market is classified into Clinics and Hospitals, Commercial Spaces, Manufacturing Plant and Warehouses, Photography and Cinematography, University Campus, Schools, and others.
- By Display Type, the Light Meter market is classified into Analog and Digital.
- By Type, the Light Meter market is classified into General-Purpose Light Meters, LED Light Metres, and UV Light Metres.
- By Lux Range Type, the Light Meter market is classified into 0-200K Lux and Above 200K Lux.
- By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Light Meter Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand by Various Industries
- Government Initiative Towards Standardising the Protocols
Restraints
- Availability of Substitutes Products
Opportunities
- Developing Light Metre Wireless Technologies
- Technological Advancement with IoT Integration
Challenges
- Competitive Price Due to Growing Manufactures
Companies Mentioned
- ATP Instrumentation Ltd
- B&K Precision Corporation
- Caltech Engineering Services
- Center Technologies
- Danaher Corporation
- Edmund Optics, Ltd
- Hanna Instruments
- HIOKI E.E. Corporation
- Huato Electric Co Ltd
- International Light Technologies, Inc
- KERN & SOHN
- KIMO Instruments
- Konica Minolta Sensing Americas, Inc
- Kyoritsu Electrical Instruments Works Ltd
- Line Seiki Co Ltd
- Lutron Electronics Co, Inc
- Martindale Electric Co Ltd
- Nordic Scientific & Natural Solutions AB
- Panomex, Inc
- PCE Deutschland GmbH
- Reed Instruments
- Sekonic Corporation
- Shenzhen Sanpo Instrument Co Ltd
- STEP Systems GmbH
- Sunshine Instruments
- Testo SE & Co. KGaA
- TENMARS ELECTRONICS CO LTD
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
- TQC Sheen B.V
- Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jqj3k
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005476/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY PHOTOGRAPHY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/03/2022 04:15 AM/DISC: 03/03/2022 04:16 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005476/en