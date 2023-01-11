DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023--
The "Linux Operating System: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Linux Operating System estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.1 Billion by 2027,
growing at a CAGR of 20.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. User Mode, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.7% CAGR and reach US$13.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Kernel Mode segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.5% CAGR
The Linux Operating System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.3% and 17.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured) -
- Canonical Group Ltd. - Ubuntu
- Debian
- elementary, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Linux Mint Ltd.
- Manjaro Linux
- Red Hat, Inc.
- SUSE Linux GmbH
