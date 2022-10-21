DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022--
The "Global Liposome Drug Delivery Market Analysis 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global liposome drug delivery market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 10.69% over the forecast period, 2022 - 2031. Factors such as the surge in concern for the rising prevalence of cancer around the globe, along with the increasing adoption of advanced drug delivery systems for the treatment of the disease are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.
Additionally, factors such as the surge in use of liposomes as drug delivery systems, and the numerous benefits associated with the use of liposomes for drug delivery in cancer treatment are also projected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 11980 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of more than USD 4350 Million in the year 2021.
The global liposome drug delivery market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by product, technology, application, and by region. By product, the market is segmented by product into liposomal doxorubicin, liposomal paclitaxel, liposomal amphotericin B, and others. The liposomal doxorubicin segment, by the end of 2031, is projected to garner the largest revenue of about USD 3220 Million. Additionally, in the year 2021, the segment generated a revenue of near to USD 1140 Million.
On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in North America, by the end of 2031, is projected to garner the largest revenue of close to USD 4430 Million. Additionally, in the year 2021, the market in the region generated a revenue of around USD 1690 Million.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Definition
2. Assumptions and Acronyms
3. Research Methodology
4. Executive Summary - Global Liposome Drug Delivery Market
5. Market Dynamics
6. Pipeline Analysis
7. Clinically Marketed Liposome Drugs
8. Regulatory Scenario Assessment
9. Analysis on Lipid Nanoparticles
10. Competitive Landscape
11. Global Liposome Drug Delivery Market
12. North America Liposome Drug Delivery Market
13. Europe Liposome Drug Delivery Market
14. Asia Pacific Liposome Drug Delivery Market
15. Latin America Liposome Drug Delivery Market
16. Middle East & Africa Liposome Drug Delivery Market
Companies Mentioned
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Celsion Corporation
- Ipsen Pharma
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Novartis AG
- CordenPharma International
- FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Elan Pharmaceuticals (Perrigo Company plc)
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
