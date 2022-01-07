DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 7, 2022--
The "Location Based Service and Real-Time Location Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global location based service and real-time location systems market to grow with a CAGR of 12.20% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The report on the global location based service and real-time location systems market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on location based service and real-time location systems market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on location based service and real-time location systems market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global location based service and real-time location systems market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global location based service and real-time location systems market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
What does this Report Deliver?
- Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the location based service and real-time location systems market.
- Complete coverage of all the segments in the location based service and real-time location systems market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
- Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global location based service and real-time location systems market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Company Profiles
- Alphabet Inc.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- CenTrak, Inc.
- Teldio Corporation
- Maxar Technologies Inc.
- Navigine Corporation
- IndoorAtlas Ltd.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- HERE Global BV
- Ubiquicom S.r.l.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- Increasing demand for tracking and monitoring across various industries
- Growing use of location-based applications among consumers
2) Restraints
- Concerns regarding data privacy issues
3) Opportunities
- Advancements in the global navigation satellite system (GNSS)
Segment Covered
The Global Location Based Service and Real-time Location Systems Market by Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
The Global Location Based Service and Real-time Location Systems Market by Location Type
- Outdoor
- Indoor
The Global Location Based Service and Real-time Location Systems Market by Application
- Tracking and Navigation
- Marketing and Advertisement
- Location-based Social Networks
- Location-based Health Monitoring
- Others
The Global Location Based Service and Real-time Location Systems Market by End User
- Transportation
- Retail
- Tourism and Hospitality
- Government
- Media and Entertainment
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Others
