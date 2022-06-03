DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2022--
The "Global Long-term Care Market, Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the Long-term Care market revenue at the global, regional, and company levels.
From a global perspective, this report represents overall Long-term Care market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects.
Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Key Points Covered in the Report
- Market Revenue of the Long-term Care Market from 2017 to 2029.
- Market Forecast for the Long-term Care Market from 2021 to 2029.
- Regional Market Share and revenue from 2017 to 2029.
- Country Market share within the region from 2017 to 2029.
- Key Service Type and Payer Type revenue and forecast.
- Company Market Share Analysis, competitive scenario, ranking, and detailed company profiles.
- Marker driver, restraints, and detailed COVID-19 impact on Long-term Care Market.
Companies Mentioned
- Brookdale Senior Living, Inc.
- Extendicare, Inc.
- Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc.
- Kindred Healthcare, Inc.
- Genesis Healthcare Corp.
- Home Instead Senior Care, Inc.
- Amedisys, Inc.
- Golden Living Centers
- Korian
- Orpea
- Lincare Holdings
