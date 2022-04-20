DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 20, 2022--
The "Loudspeakers Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Type Of Enclosure, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The loudspeakers market reached a value of nearly $4,602.7 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $4,602.7 million in 2020 to $6,168.1 million in 2025 at a rate of 6.0%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 and reach $8,544.1 million in 2030.
Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, increasing use of in-wall loudspeakers, growing population, rise in disposable income across developing countries and growth in e-commerce for consumer electronics.
Going forward, increasing consumer spending on entertainment, increasing penetration of Wi-Fi enabled loudspeakers and development of smart cities will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the loudspeakers market in the future include negative effect on health.
The loudspeakers market is segmented by type of enclosure into single mounted, multiple mounted, and not mounted. The multiple mounted market was the largest segment of the loudspeakers market segmented by type of enclosure, accounting for 38.5% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the single mounted is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the loudspeakers market segmented by type of enclosure, at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2020-2025.
The loudspeakers market is also segmented by end-user into household, commercial and others. The commercial market was the largest segment of the loudspeakers market segmented by end-user, accounting for 59.7% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the household segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the loudspeakers market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 6.34% during 2020-2025.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the loudspeakers market, accounting for 32.7% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the loudspeakers market will be Africa, and, South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.4% and 12.7% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe, and Middle East, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 12.5% and 8.4% respectively.
The global loudspeakers market is concentrated, with a small number of large players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 49.51% of the total market in 2020. This can be due to the existence of number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies.
Bose Corporation was the largest competitor with 21.12% of the market, Harman International Industries with 20.36%, followed by Altec Lansing with 2.36%, Bowers & Wilkins with 1.76%, Voxx International with 1.30%, Focal with 0.80%, Dynaudio with 0.78%, KEF with 0.70%, QSC with 0.57% and Sony Corporation with 0.54%.
The top opportunities in the loudspeakers market segmented by type of enclosure will arise in the multiple mounted segment, which will gain $592.0 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in segment by end-user will arise in the commercial segment, which will gain $898.6 million of global annual sales by 2025. The loudspeakers market size will gain the most in the USA at $239.7 million.
Market-trend-based strategies for the loudspeakers market include launching wireless loudspeakers into mature and emerging markets to cater to the growing demand of these devices, adopting new technological innovations such as sound beaming in order to stay competitive in the market, manufacturing speakers to vinyl record players on a small scale to capitalize on the rising popularity of vinyl records, minimizing waste and producing more loudspeakers that are eco-friendly for sustainable growth, focus on producing 360 degree audio into loudspeakers to provide the best experience to customers, consider using carbon fiber in speakers to improve quality of hardware and sound.
To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the loudspeakers companies should focus on offering a domestic range, adoption of wireless speaker equipment, eco-friendly loudspeakers, on 360 degree loudspeakers, expand in emerging markets, set up authorized distributors and sales representatives, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, increase visibility through a high-performance website, focus on post purchase services and fast-growing end-use industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Loudspeakers Market Executive Summary
2. Table of Contents
3. List of Figures
4. List of Tables
5. Report Structure
6. Introduction
6.1. Segmentation By Geography
6.2. Segmentation By Type Of Enclosure
6.3. Segmentation By End-User
7. Loudspeakers Market Characteristics
7.1. Market Definition
7.2. Market Segmentation By Type Of Enclosure
7.2.1. Single Mounted
7.2.2. Multiple Mounted
7.2.3. Not Mounted
7.3. Market Segmentation By End User
7.3.1. Household
7.3.2. Commercial
7.3.3. Others
8. Loudspeakers Market Trends And Strategies
8.1. Growing Adoption Of Wireless Speaker Equipment
8.2. Focused Sound and 3D Sensing Modules in Loudspeakers
8.3. Re-Emergence Of Vinyl Records Players
8.4. Eco-Friendly Loudspeakers
8.5. 360 Degree Loudspeakers
8.6. Growing Use Of Carbon Fiber Speakers
9. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Loudspeakers Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Increase In Adoption Of Smart Speakers
9.3. Decline In Audio Music Streaming
9.4. Loudspeakers As A Mode Of Communication
9.5. Impact on Major Companies
9.6. Future Outlook
10. Global Loudspeakers Market Size And Growth
10.1. Market Size
10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)
10.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020
10.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020
10.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F Value ($ Million)
10.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025
10.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025
11. Global Loudspeakers Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Loudspeakers Market, Segmentation By Type Of Enclosure, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
11.1.1. Multiple Mounted
11.1.2. Not Mounted
11.1.3. Single Mounted
11.2. Global Loudspeakers Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
11.2.1. Commercial
11.2.2. Household
11.2.3. Others
Companies Mentioned
- Bose Corporation
- Harman International Industries
- Bowers &Wilkins
- Klipsch Audio Technologies
- KEF
- Altec Lansing
- Voxx International
- Focal
- Dynaudio
- QSC
- Sony Corporation
