The "LPWA Network Deployments: Trends and Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
There were 408 public LPWA networks in 95 countries at the end of 2020, according to the LPWA networks index. No single technology has emerged as a de-facto LPWA standard, and various unlicensed LPWA technologies continue to be deployed in the market.
This report provides:
- An overview of the current state of the LPWA networks market
- An analysis of the role that operators are playing in the market
- An analysis of the emerging trends in the market including those related to network technologies and popular applications.
