The "Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market (2022-2027) by Cancer Type, Diagnosis Type, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market is estimated to be USD 2.11 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.26 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Incidences of Lung Cancer
- Growing Awareness about Early-stage Diagnosis
Restraints
- High Cost of Tests
Opportunities
- Growing Awareness about Screening Programs
- Government Initiative to improve Healthcare Infrastructure
Challenges
- Data Privacy and Security Concern
Market Segmentations
The Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market is segmented based on Cancer Type, Diagnosis Type, End-Users, and Geography.
- By Cancer Type, the market is classified into Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, and Small Cell Lung Cancer.
- By Diagnosis Type, the market is classified into Low Dose Spiral CT Scan and Chest X-Ray.
- By End-Users, the market is classified into Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Companies Mentioned
- Canon Medical Systems Corp.
- Eon
- GE Company
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- MAgView
- Medtronic, PLC
- Nuance Communications, Inc.
- PenRad Technologies, Inc.
- Lungview
- Optellum, Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers Ag
- Thynk Health, LLC
- Veolity
- Volpara Health, Ltd.
