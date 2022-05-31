DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2022--
According to a study published by Insure Insights, the global mantle cell lymphoma market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is a type of blood cancer that affects white blood cells called lymphocytes. Lymphocytes are white blood cells that help fight infections and other diseases in the body.
The disease got its name as it affects lymphocytes in the mantle zone of a lymph node. MCL cells can affect other lymph nodes or tissues, such as the liver, gastrointestinal tract, and marrow. It occurs more commonly in men than in women. Caucasian men and women are prone to higher risk than men and women of color.
MCL occurs mostly in the geriatric population and the average age when cases are diagnosed is in the mid-60s. Some of the common symptoms of the disease include abdominal pain or bloating, fever, loss of appetite & weight loss, discomfort, nausea and vomiting, night sweats, and indigestion. The type of treatment for a patient suffering from MCL depends on several factors such as age, the current health of the patient, and the disease stage.
Rising Prevalence of Mantle Cell Lymphoma and Developing R&D Activities
The major driving factors for the growth of global mantle cell lymphoma include the rising prevalence of mantle cell lymphoma and growing research & development activities in the healthcare sector, leading to a robust product pipeline. For instance, according to the reports of Drug Development Technology, 2017, an estimated 3,300 new cases of MCL are diagnosed every year in the US.
The presence of a rising number of research and development activities is estimated to drive the market. For instance, according to the article published on October 9, 2019, according to Simon Rule, we are focusing on therapeutic approaches in the frontline setting of Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL). He described that the BTK inhibitors could take over the upfront space and potentially combine, and chemotherapy will be an upcoming action.
The Targeted Therapy Segment is Anticipated to Witness Growth During the Forecast Period
The global mantle cell lymphoma market has been segmented into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, radiotherapy, and others by therapy type. Among these, the targeted therapy segment is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The emergence of the targeted agents with low toxicity profiles to treat relapsed mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) coupled with approved drugs is a key factor augmenting the mantle cell lymphoma treatment market growth. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into hospitals, research institutes, and others.
Increasing in the Prevalence of MCL and Growth in Health Care awareness to Benefit North America Market
North America is estimated to lead the global mantle cell lymphoma treatment market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to an increase in the prevalence of mantle cell lymphomas and growth in health care awareness among the population about early diagnosis. The FDA is also focusing on rare diseases, such as mantle cell lymphoma, by granting maximum approvals, breakthrough designations, and orphan drug designations to make treatments available for patients with rare diseases. Following North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe are estimated to be the other major markets due to the rise in government initiatives and the rise in research and development activities.
Players to Focus on Research and Development
The global Mantle cell lymphoma market is anticipated to stay fragmented due to the new entrants. Major key players operating in the market include Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Amgen, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer AG, Kite Pharma (Gilead Sciences, Inc.), and Johnson & Johnson
Eli Lilly and Company: On November 6, 2019, Eli Lilly and Company declared that multiple abstracts from the LOXO-305 program had been accepted for the presentation at the 61st American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition to be held on December 7-10, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. LOXO-305 is a next-generation, highly selective, non-covalent BTK inhibitor.
Scope of the Report
By Therapy Type
- Chemotherapy
- Targeted therapy
- Radiotherapy
- Others
By Application
- Hospital
- Research Institutes
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- SAMEA
