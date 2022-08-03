DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--
The "Marine Cables & Connectors Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Marine Cables & Connectors Market is projected to reach USD 18,082.16 million by 2027 from USD 8,050.81 million in 2021, at a CAGR 14.43% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
- The Americas Marine Cables & Connectors Market size was estimated at USD 2,765.83 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 3,142.14 million in 2022, at a CAGR 14.22% to reach USD 6,143.06 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Marine Cables & Connectors Market size was estimated at USD 2,363.42 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 2,726.27 million in 2022, at a CAGR 14.79% to reach USD 5,409.12 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Marine Cables & Connectors Market size was estimated at USD 2,921.55 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 3,329.65 million in 2022, at a CAGR 14.34% to reach USD 6,529.97 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the marine cables & connectors to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Type:
- Cable
- Connector
Underwater Depth:
- Beach Joint 1
- Beach Joint 2
- Burial
- Freelay
End Use:
- Military & Defense
- Oil & Gas
- Power Transmission
- Telecommunication
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
- ABB Ltd.
- Amphenol Corporation
- Bhuwal Insulation Cable Private Limited
- Birns Aquamate LLC
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Fujitsu Limited
- Hengtong Group
- Hexatronic Group
- IEWC Corp.
- Nexans S.A.
- NKT A/S
- Norden Communication
- NTT Ltd.
- OCC Corporation
- POWER CSL
- Prysmian Group
- Scorpion Oceanics Ltd.
- T&D Power Tech Co., Ltd.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
- Tykoflex AB
- Yuhuan Huaji Marine Electrical Appliance Co.,Ltd.
