The "Augmented Reality In Training And Education Global Market Report 2022, By Category, Device, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global augmented reality in training and education market is expected grow from $6.27 billion in 2021 to $10.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 65.4%.
The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $68.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 60.4%.
Major players in the augmented reality in training and education market are Google Expeditions Pioneer Program., zSpace, Magic Leap, Alchemy VR, Unimersiv, GAMOOZ, Meta Company, DAQRI, InGage, Popar, Chromville, NEXT/NOW, VironIT, Groove Jones, HQSoftware, INDE, Augment, Metagram, Fishermen Labs, Program-Ace, Apptension, Transition Technologies PSC, Quytech, Craftars, Appentus Technologies, BidOn Games Studio, Mofables, Cortex, ScienceSoft and Gravity Jack and Queppelin.
The implementation of augmented reality (AR) technology in institutions is driving the market. Technology is changing education in many ways but this newer advanced technology of augmented reality (AR) is improving the learning environment. More schools and colleges are adopting AR technology to keep students actively engaged and experience learning instead of just reading and looking at pictures. For instance, the ZSpace application allows students to study the human heart and different layers of the earth's atmosphere more effectively. Riverside Technologies, Inc. says that AR technology helps students to experience the simulation. The multiple benefits of AR technology are helping students in numerous ways encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies by schools and colleges in improving the learning environment.
Augmented reality game-based learning is the latest trend in the augmented reality in the training and education market. The combination of games and technology is helping students to perform various activities to gain knowledge/skills. For instance, the Europass Teacher Academy, a provider of professional development courses, says that schools are adopting the augmented reality to help students gain knowledge, acquire various skills by playing games, and experience reality through augmented reality. Teachers and educators are playing an important role to make students involved in different kinds of gaming activities in the learning process to educate students. Gamifying the academic materials intrigue the students and they are eagerly participating and role-playing in the learning process. The augmented reality technology through game-based learning is personally customized, socially constructed, and also extends beyond the classroom, which is helping students to gain knowledge and acquire various learning skills.
Ineffective classroom integration is slowing down the growth of augmented reality in the training and education market. Augmented reality is a newer advanced technology that has a lot of advantages for effective learning, but like every technology augmented reality is facing issues too in the market. The shape and size of the classroom, lack of skills to integrate the education and training curriculum with AR, and difficulty to interact through the interface to view the lessons or subject, continue to hamper the integration of augmented reality in the classrooms.
Report Scope
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global augmented reality in training and education market.
The report focuses on augmented reality in training and education market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the augmented reality in training and education market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the augmented reality in training and education? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider augmented reality in training and education market, and compares it with other markets.
- The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
- The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.
- Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
- The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
- Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
- The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
- The augmented reality in training and education market section of the report gives context. It compares the augmented reality in training and education market with other segments of the augmented reality in training and education market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, augmented reality in training and education indicators comparison.
