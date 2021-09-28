DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2021--
The "Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care 2021-2025: By Application, Technology, Place, Product and by Country, with COVID-19 PoC Breakout and Executive Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 pandemic is ushering in a new world of point of care diagnostics. Infectious disease Dx is changing and will change more in the future. Can a rapidly growing market expand even faster? Find out all about it in this comprehensive report on Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care.
- The report forecasts the market size out to 2025.
Point of Care testing is proving itself in the market. Players are reporting double-digit growth. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance.
Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success. It could possibly displace most frontline test protocols AND save money at the same time.
Key Questions Answered
- Are targeted tests for specific pathogens going to be obsolete?
- Will diagnostics replace physicians?
- Will Point of Care testing move into the Physician's Office or even the Home?
- How much COVID-19 testing is being done at the Point of Care?
Market Trends
- Factors Driving Growth
- New Genotypes Creating New Markets
- Aging Population a Boon for All Diagnostics
- Developing World Driving ID Dx Growth
- Point of Care - Why Centralization is Losing Steam
- Self Testing
- The Need for Speed
- The COVID Pandemic
- Factors Limiting Growth
- Lower Costs
- Infectious Disease is Declining
- Wellness Hurts
- Economic Growth improves Living Standards
- Instrumentation and Automation
- Instruments Key to Market Share
- The Shrinking Machine
- Multiplex, Point of Care and The Speed Factor
- Diagnostic Technology Development
- The Sepsis Testing Market - A New Direction?
- POCT/Self Testing as a Disruptive Force
- The Genetics Play - One Test for All Known Infections
- Antibiotic Resistance Genes - Simplifying Diagnostics
Profiles of Key MDx Companies
- Abacus Diagnostica
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Accelerate Diagnostics
- Ador Diagnostics
- Akonni Biosystems
- Alveo Technologies
- Applied BioCode
- Aus Diagnostics
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Binx Health
- Biocartis
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH
- Cepheid (now Danaher)
- Chembio
- Co Diagnostics
- Credo Diagnostics Biomedical
- Cue Health
- Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH
- Diagenode Diagnostics
- Diascopic
- Diasorin S.p.A
- Eiken Chemical
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc
- Eurofins Scientific
- Fluxergy
- Fulgent Genetics
- Fusion Genomics
- Genedrive
- Genetic Signatures
- GenMark Dx
- Grifols
- Hibergene Diagnostics
- Hologic
- Illumina
- Immunexpress
- Inflammatix
- Invetech
- Janssen Diagnostics
- Karius
- Lexagene
- LightDeck Diagnostics
- Luminex Corp
- Lumos Diagnostics
- Mammoth Biosciences
- Maxim Biomedical
- Meridian Bioscience
- Mesa Biotech
- Millipore Sigma
- Mindray
- Mobidiag
- Nanomix
- Operon
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Panagene
- Perkin Elmer
- Primerdesign
- Prominex
- Qiagen Gmbh
- Quantumdx
- Quidel
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Saw Diagnostics
- Seegene
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sona Nanotech
- SpeeDx
- T2 Biosystems
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Veramarx
- Veredus Laboratories
- Vir
- XCR Diagnostics
