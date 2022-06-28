DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2022--
The "The Global Market for Wearable Technology and Devices 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for wearable devices and technology is growing fast, in improving sleep, health and wellness, pet tracking and smart jewelry .
It has accelerated over the past two years with huge investment funding and growing interest in augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) and the metaverse.
Wearables are body-borne computational and sensory devices which can sense the person who wears them and/or their environment. Wearables can communicate either directly through embedded wireless connectivity or through another device (e.g. a smartphone).
The data collected by the wearable device about the user or its environment is processed in a processing unit located locally or in an external server, and the results are ultimately provided to the wearer. Smart wearables may have control, communication, storage and actuation capabilities. The number and variety of wearable electronic devices has increased significantly in the past few years, as they offer significant enhancements to human comfort, health and well-being.
There is increasing demand for wearable electronics from industries such as:
- Medical and healthcare monitoring and diagnostics.
- Sportswear and fitness monitoring (bands).
- Consumer electronics such as smart watches, smart glasses and headsets.
- Military GPS trackers, equipment (helmets) and wearable robots.
- Smart apparel and footwear in fashion and sport.
- Workplace safety and manufacturing.
Wearable and mobile health monitoring technologies are important due to the rapidly aging global populations and the drastically increasing demand for in-home healthcare. Commercially available and near commercial wearable devices facilitate the transmission of biomedical informatics and personal health recording. Body worn sensors, which can provide real-time continuous measurement of pertinent physiological parameters noninvasively and comfortably for extended periods of time, are of crucial importance for applications of mobile medicine.
Advancements over the last few years in electronics have also led to the development of electronic (E-textiles) or smart textiles. Smart textiles and garments can sense environmental stimuli and react or adapt in a predetermined way. This involves either embedding or integrating sensors/actuators ad electronic components into textiles for use in applications such as medical diagnostics and health monitoring, consumer electronics, safety instruments and automotive textiles.
Report contents include:
- In-depth market review of current products and technology development in Smartwatches, sports and fitness trackers, sleep trackers and wearable monitors, Smart glasses and head-mounted displays (VR, AR, MR, vision loss and eye trackers), military, Industrial and workplace monitoring, flexible and stretchable electronics, e-textiles and smart clothing, artificial skin, skin patches, wearable health alert and monitoring devices, Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), hydration and sweat sensors, wearable drug delivery, cosmetics patches, smart footwear, smart contact lenses, femtech, pet care, metaverse, smart wound care, smart jewelry, exoskeletons and hearables.
- In depth product assessment including products, producers, functionalities and prices.
- Global market revenues, historical and forecast to 2032 for wearable electronics, medical wearables, electronic textiles and smart clothing and sub markets thereof.
- Over 450 company profiles. Companies profiled include Alimetry, BeBop Sensors, dorsaVi Ltd, Enhanlabo Co., Ltd., Equivital Inc., FeelIT, HP1 Technologies Ltd., miomove s.r.o, Neosensory, Abbott Laboratories, Add Care Ltd., AerBetic, Inc., Avanix srl, Biobeat Technologies Ltd., biolinq Inc, CareWear, Cari Health, Cosinuss GmbH, Seventh Sense Biosystems, Cogwear, WearOptimo, Playermaker, Rombit, Rhaeos, Stryd, Neurava and many more.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/udkm1w
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005667/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS WEARABLES/MOBILE TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/28/2022 06:40 AM/DISC: 06/28/2022 06:42 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005667/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.