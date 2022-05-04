DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2022--
The "Global Mass Notification System Market by Component (Solutions & Services), Type (In-Building, Distributed Recipient), Application (Public Alert & Warning, Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery), Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Mass Notification System market size to grow from USD 10.8 billion in 2021 to USD 27.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.4 % during the forecast period.
The major factors driving the growth of the MNS market are the rising demand for public safety and security, the increasing implementation of Internet Protocol (IP)-based notification devices, and the high adoption of MNS across hospitals and medical facilities. The surging demand among energy and utilities firms to effectively manage mass communication during emergencies and the growing demand for cloud-based systems for better scalability are expected to provide opportunities for enterprises operating in various verticals in the mass notification system market.
As facilities reopen following the COVID-19 imposed lockdowns, it is important to be able to send health and safety alerts and reminders to reduce the risk of spreading the disease. MNS can connect to the technology that various organizations already have in place to add value to the existing investments. IP phones, IP speakers, desktop computers, and digital signage are among the devices that can be used to communicate with people within a facility. MNS can be used to connect to these devices and activate them simultaneously to share messages that reach everyone with text and audio alerts. The more channels that an organization uses, the more likely it is that everyone within a facility receives the message.
The MNS market is expected to gain growth opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic era. As several organizations face the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to offer quick and mass communication with updates and guidelines has gained momentum. Governments across the world realize the importance of broadcasting health and safety information messages that reach people on-premises or mobile devices. Several enterprises are adopting MNS solutions to share critical information to resources in a timely manner. As some organizations are still operating remotely, they often utilize MNS to connect with remote workers through SMSs, push notifications, emails, as well as recorded audio messages helping the organizations to keep a check on the health of their employees.
There has been a mandate in Ontario, Canada wherein MNS help companies collect information related to COVID-19 symptoms before returning to the workplace. In the state of California, US, employers are utilizing MNS to alert potentially COVID-19 exposed employees and others who have been working in the same shift. These are some important factors that are expected to drive the growth of the MNS market post-COVID-19 era. Subway was able to test millions of customers using their digital channels, identifying opportunities to grow their remote ordering revenue at a pace to exceed a half-million dollars in the first year.
Premium Insights
- Attractive Market Opportunities in the Mass Notification System Market - Rising Demand for Public Safety and Security and Increasing Adoption of IP-Based Notification Devices to Drive the Growth of the Market
- Market: Top Three Applications - Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Segment to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
- Market: by Region - North America to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2021
- Market in North America, Top Three Applications and Types - In-Building Type and Public Alert and Warning Application to Account for the Largest Shares in the Market in 2021
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Demand for Public Safety and Security to Boost the Adoption of MNS
- Increasing Implementation of IP-Based Notification Devices
- Riding Adoption of MNS Across the Healthcare and Life Sciences Vertical During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Restraints
- Inadequate Rules and Regulations Across Verticals
- Stringent Privacy Regulations Pertaining to Access to Individual Data
Opportunities
- Surging Demand Among Energy and Utilities Firms to Effectively Manage Mass Communications During Emergencies
- Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Mass Notification System for Better Scalability
Challenges
- Addressing a Rise in the Number of Cyberattacks Through Mass Notification Messages
- Hardware Infrastructure Prone to Single-Point Failures
