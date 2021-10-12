DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2021--
The "Medical Ceramics Market, Global Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, by Type of Material, Growth, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Medical Ceramics Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.63% during 2020-2027.
- Straumann
Nowadays, ceramics have been extremely popular in the manufacturing of medical devices. Advanced ceramics, also called technical ceramics, are becoming more critical in the medical industry. It is a material utilized for various human contact and non-contact applications in the medical industry. These materials are chiefly used to manufacture medical implants, devices, disposables (gloves, vials, tools), and packaging. Medical ceramics are biocompatible and either remain inert or is easily processed by the human body. According to the publisher, the Global Medical Ceramics Market is projected to reach US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027.
Moreover, the major driving factor for Medical Ceramics Market is sales of medical implants and devices due to the increase in the number of patients worldwide opting for dental implants and joint reconstruction surgeries. The orthopaedic and cardiovascular disease would further demand various products made up of medical ceramics like a heart valve, hip replacement, knee replacement, etc. For Ex- According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, approximately 3 Million people have dental implants, which are growing by 500,000 every year.
The global medical ceramics market is segmented into Bio-inert, Bioactive, Bioresorable, and Piezo-ceramics. The bio-inert ceramics segment accounted for the largest market share; it exhibits high fracture toughness, excellent resistance to wear & corrosion, low thermal conductivity, and higher bending & tensile strength. It is widely used in the orthopaedic & dental industries.
Further, Ceramics are commonly used in the medical field's application such as Regenerative Procedures, Medical Equipments, Dental and Orthopedic. Dental and bone implants. Surgical cermets are used regularly. Joint replacements are usually coated with bioceramic materials to decrease wear and inflammatory response. Other examples of medical uses for bioceramics are pacemakers, kidney dialysis machines, and respirators.
In North America, there is an extensive demand for medical ceramics due to the widespread use of implantable medical devices and an increase in the number of osteoporotic fractures in the United States and the emergence of many medical device manufacturers in this region. According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF), more than 1.3 Million osteoporotic fractures occur in the United States per year.
Additionally, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also projected to expand significantly. The rise in medical tourism due to the growing demand for plastic surgeries, increase in cancer incidence, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and increasing number of conferences and symposiums positively affect the medical ceramics market. The Worldwide Medical Ceramics Market Size was estimated at US$ 16.3 Billion in 2020.
