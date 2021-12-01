DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2021--
The "Medical Coding Market Research Report by Classification System, by Component, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Medical Coding Market size was estimated at USD 16.40 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 18.09 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.61% to reach USD 30.06 billion by 2026.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising need for a universal language in medical documents in order to streamline hospital billing procedures
- Rising occurrence of insurance frauds and insurance issues associated with misinterpretation of medical documents
- Regulation enforcement by HIPAA and EU healthcare policy
Restraints
- Concern related to data security
- Limited technology expertise
Opportunities
- Integration of coding and billing procedures in hospital Revenue Cycle Management and EHR
- Growing penetration of private healthcare insurance companies in the Asia Pacific
- Booming medical tourism in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and Thailand
Challenges
- Third-party vendor lock-in
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Company
- AcerHealth Inc.
- Alpha Coding Experts, LLC
- Aveanna Healthcare, LLC
- EqualizeRCM Services
- IBM Corporation
- iMedX, Inc.
- Infinix Group LLC
- Medical Record Associates LLC
- Nuance Communications, Inc.
- Omega Healthcare Management Services Private Limited
- Optum, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Parexel International Corporation
- Precyse Solutions LLC
- QWay Health LLC
- Vee Technologies Private Limited
- Verisk Analytics, Inc.
