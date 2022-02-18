DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 18, 2022--
The "Medical Grade Tubing Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Material, Application, End Market, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical grade tubing market report highlights that the market was valued at $4,407.7 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $6,255.9 million by the end of 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.70% during the forecast period 2021-2030.
Market Report Coverage - Medical Grade Tubing
Market Segmentation
- Material - Fluoropolymers, Polyolefins, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Silicone, Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE), and Other Materials
- End Market - Medical, Bio-Pharmaceutical and Life Science, and Clinical Testing
- Product - Single Lumen Tubing and Multi-Lumen Tubing
- Application - Abrasion Protection, Drug Delivery, Bulk Disposable Tubing, Catheters, Special Applications (Peristaltic Pump Tubing, Gas Supply Tubing, Smoke Evacuation Tubing, Feeding Tubes), and Other Applications
Market Growth Drivers
- Increasing Geriatric Population Driving the Need for Surgeries Requiring Medical Grade Tubing
- Shift Toward Minimally Invasive Surgeries
- Growth in Healthcare Expenditure
Market Challenges
- Stringent Regulations Governing the Production and Commercialization of Medical Grade Tubing
- High Cost of Medical Grade Tubing in Case of Certain Materials
Market Opportunities
- Growing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Economies
- Market Expansion through Business Synergies
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- How has COVID-19 impacted the adoption of medical grade tubing in the market?
- What are the key regulations governing the medical grade tubing market in key regions?
- What technological developments are projected to have the maximum influence on the global medical grade tubing market?
- Who are the leading players holding significant dominance in the global medical grade tubing market?
- What are some of the growth opportunities which market players can capitalize on?
- What are the drivers and restraints for the global medical grade tubing market?
- Which region has the highest growth rate in the global medical grade tubing market?
- Which are the fastest growing countries in terms of the medical grade tubing market?
- What are the key strategies being adopted by market players in the medical grade tubing market?
- Who are the emerging companies in the global medical grade tubing market?
Company Profiles
- A.P. Extrusion Incorporated
- AP Technologies Group Pte Ltd.
- ATAG SpA
- ASAHITEC Corporation
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
- Cook Group Incorporated
- FBK Medical Tubing Inc.
- Freudenberg Medical
- MDC Industries
- Microlumen Inc.
- Nordson Corporation
- Optinova Group
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Trelleborg Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a4qudk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220218005278/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL SUPPLIES HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/18/2022 08:06 AM/DISC: 02/18/2022 08:06 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220218005278/en