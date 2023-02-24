DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 24, 2023--
The "Global Medical Imaging Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical imaging market and is poised to grow by $12.87 bn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The report on the medical imaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, technological advancements and upgrades in medical imaging modalities, and the growing number of M&A activities.
The medical imaging market is segmented as below:
By Product
- X-ray imaging
- Ultrasound imaging
- MRI
- CT scanner imaging
- SPECT/PET imaging
By End-user
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic imaging centers
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World (ROW)
This study identifies the integration of AI with medical imaging as one of the prime reasons driving the medical imaging market growth during the next few years. Also, the focus on portable, wearable, and wireless imaging devices and the increasing number of partnerships and collaborations will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the medical imaging market covers the following areas:
- Medical imaging market sizing
- Medical imaging market forecast
- Medical imaging market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical imaging market vendors that include Agfa Gevaert NV, Agilent Technologies Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Canfield Scientific Inc., Canon Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, Danaher Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp, General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Imaging Systems, Medtronic Plc, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, and STMicroelectronics NV. Also, the medical imaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Agfa Gevaert NV
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Canfield Scientific Inc.
- Canon Inc.
- Carestream Dental LLC
- Danaher Corp.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp
- General Electric Co.
- Hologic Inc.
- Konica Minolta Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Medical Imaging Systems
- Medtronic Plc
- Panasonic Holdings Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Siemens AG
- STMicroelectronics NV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qrzbpn-medical?w=4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230224005165/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL DEVICES HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/24/2023 04:11 AM/DISC: 02/24/2023 04:10 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230224005165/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.