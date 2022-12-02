DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022--
The "Medical Lifting Sling Market Research and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical lifting sling market is growing at a CAGR of nearly 11.0% during the forecast period. The major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market include a significant prevalence of the disabled population, favorable government policies promoting the market growth, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.
Companies Mentioned
- Alpha Modalities, LLC
- Antano Group Srl
- Benmor Medical
- Cortland Ltd.
- Etac AB
- Gunnebo Industries AB
- Handicare Group AB
- Handi-Move International
- Horcher GmbH
- Human Care HC AB
- Joerns Healthcare LLC
- MeyraGmbh
- Nausicaa Medical
- Pelican Manufacturing
- Proactive Medical Products
- Sunrise Medical (US) LLC
- V. Guldmann A/S
- Vancare, Inc.
- Willaid Health Care Equipment
- Winncare Nordic ApS
The rising geriatric population is also contributing to the market growth. According to the United Nations (UN), the aged population, or people above the age of 60, is expected to double by 2050 and triple by 2100 as it rises at an increased pace than the younger population.
This will further drive the adoption of medical lift slings to hold old age patients while they are connected to lifts. Further, medical lifting slings support to improve the quality of lives of the geriatric population while providing them with better treatment options.
Additionally, advancement in technology is offering an opportunity for market growth. The development of Pro move portable medical lifting slings is a different and new sort of approach to this market and can offer a significant opportunity for the market.
These are having portable, lightweight and easy to deploy features. The range of Pro Move portable slings ranging from children to high age individuals. However, the lack of skilled professionals is hindering the growth of the global medical lifting sling market across the globe.
Regional Outlook
The global medical lifting sling market is analyzed based on geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America has the highest rate of healthcare spending, followed by Europe. Some factors that are boosting the market growth in North America include advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising aged population, significant adoption of elevation slings coupled with the rising arm injuries in the region.
The rising geriatric population is one of the major factors boosting the adoption of medical lifting slings as it supports aged patients to carry their daily routine easily with the support of a sling. The aged population have trouble walking or moving which makes them unable to perform various activities, which in turn, is resulting increasing demand for medical slings to perform everyday activities.
Asia-Pacific will have considerable growth in the Market During the Forecast Period
Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth opportunity for the market. Rising development in healthcare infrastructure and favorable government policies for healthcare are some crucial factors that are accelerating market growth. The Indian government along with China are investing more in order to develop healthcare infrastructure which results in increasing demand for patients care equipment, including medical lifting slings in the region. Additionally, a significant prevalence of the aged population is also expected to raise the demand for medical lifting slings in-home care along with in-hospital settings in the Asia-Pacific.
The Report Covers
- Market value data analysis of 2020 and forecast to 2027.
- Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.
- Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.
- Key companies operating in the medical lifting sling market. Based on the availability of data, information related to new product launches, and relevant news is also available in the report.
- Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.
- Analysis of market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where' in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary
2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
3. Competitive Landscape
4. Market Determinants
4.1. Motivators
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities
5. Market Segmentation
5.1. Global Cancer Vaccine Market by Type
5.1.1. Preventive Vaccines
5.1.2. Therapeutic vaccines
5.2. Global Cancer Vaccine Market by Technology
5.2.1. Dendritic Cell Vaccines
5.2.2. Conjugate Vaccines
5.2.3. Inactivated Vaccines
5.2.4. Live Attenuated Vaccines
5.2.5. Recombinant Vector Vaccines
5.2.6. Others
5.3. Global Cancer Vaccine Market by End-User
5.3.1. Hospitals and Clinics
5.3.2. Research Institutes
5.3.3. Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies
5.3.4. Others
6. Regional Analysis
7. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fpf82g
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005217/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL DEVICES HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/02/2022 08:54 AM/DISC: 12/02/2022 08:55 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005217/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.