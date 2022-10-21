DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022--
The "Global Medical Marijuana Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical marijuana market is poised to grow by $14.47 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.91% during the forecast period. The report on the medical marijuana market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of product launches, an increasing number of medical marijuana dispensaries, and plans to increase the production and availability of medical marijuana by governments.
The medical marijuana market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.
The medical marijuana market is segmented as below:
By Application
- Chronic pain
- Nausea
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the increasing number of awareness campaigns as one of the prime reasons driving the medical marijuana market growth during the next few years. Also, the launch of medical marijuana education programs and an increase in funding for research and production of medical marijuana will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the medical marijuana market covers the following areas:
- Medical marijuana market sizing
- Medical marijuana market forecast
- Medical marijuana market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Application
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9 Vendor Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
11 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Aphria Inc
- Aurora Cannabis Inc.
- Cannabis Sativa Inc
- Canopy Growth Corp.
- Cronos Group Inc
- CV Sciences Inc.
- Emerald health therapeutics inc
- Etain LLC
- HEXO Corp
- Isodiol International Inc.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Khiron Life Sciences Corp
- Maricann Group Inc
- Medical Marijuana Inc
- Organigram Holdings Inc
- Phoena Holdings Inc
- Tikun Olam Ltd
- Tilray Inc
- Trevena Inc
- VIVO Cannabis Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ay1lt
