The "Global Medical Publishing Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical publishing market is forecast to grow by $1708.31 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.75% during the forecast period. The report on the medical publishing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in digital publishing, the growing popularity of social media, and an increase in the number of clinical trials.
The medical publishing market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Journals
- E-books
- Print books
By Type
- Open access model
- Subscription-based model
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the transition toward OA publication model as one of the prime reasons driving the medical publishing market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing use of general-purpose search engines and the growing number of acquisitions and partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the medical publishing market covers the following areas:
- Medical publishing market sizing
- Medical publishing market forecast
- Medical publishing market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical publishing market vendors that include American Medical Association, Athenahealth Inc., Australian Medical Association Ltd., BMJ Publishing Group Ltd., Charlesworth Publishing Services Ltd, Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd, EBSCO Industries Inc, Elsevier Ltd, Hearst Communications Inc., Informa Plc, International Business Machines Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Massachusetts Medical Society, McGraw Hill Education Inc., MDPI, OMICS International Pvt. Ltd., RELX Plc, Springer Publishing Co, Thieme Medical Publishers Inc, and Wolters Kluwer NV. Also, the medical publishing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Type
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Vendor Landscape
12 Vendor Analysis
13 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- American Medical Association
- Athenahealth Inc.
- Australian Medical Association Ltd.
- BMJ Publishing Group Ltd.
- Charlesworth Publishing Services Ltd
- Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd
- EBSCO Industries Inc
- Elsevier Ltd
- Hearst Communications Inc.
- Informa Plc
- International Business Machines Corp.
- John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- Massachusetts Medical Society
- McGraw Hill Education Inc.
- MDPI
- OMICS International Pvt. Ltd.
- RELX Plc
- Springer Publishing Co
- Thieme Medical Publishers Inc
- Wolters Kluwer NV
