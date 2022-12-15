DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022--
The "Global Medical Robotic Systems Market (2022-2027) by Type, Applications, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Medical Robotic Systems Market is estimated to be USD 12.06 Bn in 2022 and expected to reach USD 27.52 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.94%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Incidences of Diseases Such as Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Orthopedic Surgery, and Cardiovascular Diseases
- Increasing Government Initiatives for Improving Awareness about Diagnosis and Treatment
- Increasing Adoption of Surgical Robots
Restraints
- High Initial Cost of Installation and Maintenance
Opportunities
- Technological Advancements to Medical Robotic Systems
- Growing Popularity of Automated-assistive Rehabilitation Solutions
- Rise in Demand for Accurate Laparoscopic Surgeries
Challenges
- Concerns Associated with the Safety
Market Segmentations
The Global Medical Robotic Systems Market is segmented based on Type, Applications, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified into Assistive and Rehabilitation Systems, Non-invasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems, Non-medical Robotics in Hospitals, Prosthetics/Exoskeletons, and Surgical Robots.
- By Applications, the market is classified into Laparoscopy, Neurology, Orthopedic Surgery, Pharmacy Applications, Physical Rehabilitation, External Beam Radiation Therapy, and Others.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Medical Robotic Systems Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Medical Robotic Systems Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Medical Robotic Systems Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Medical Robotic Systems Market, By Type
7 Global Medical Robotic Systems Market, By Applications
8 Americas' Medical Robotic Systems Market
9 Europe's Medical Robotic Systems Market
10 Middle East and Africa's Medical Robotic Systems Market
11 APAC's Medical Robotic Systems Market
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
14 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Accuray, Inc.
- Auris Health, Inc.
- avateramedical GmbH
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- CMR Surgical
- DIH Group
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
- iRobot Corp.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic PLC
- Omnicell, Inc.
- Renishaw PLC
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Stryker Corp.
- Tital Medical Inc.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
