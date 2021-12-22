DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2021--
The "Global Medical Tourism Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical tourism market is forecast to grow by $16.88 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 16.04% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the availability of low-cost treatment options and rise in international accreditation and assistance by hospitals. This study identifies the growing adoption of cosmetic surgery as another prime reason driving growth during the next few years.
The report on the medical tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.
The medical tourism market is segmented as below:
By Type
- Cardiovascular treatment
- Cosmetic treatment
- Fertility treatment
- Orthopedics treatment
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
The report on medical tourism market covers the following areas:
- Medical tourism market sizing
- Medical tourism market forecast
- Medical tourism market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical tourism market vendors that include Anadolu Medical Center, Asian Heart Institute, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH and Co. KGaA, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co. Ltd., Bumrungrad Hospital Public Co. Ltd., Clemenceau Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Prince Court Medical Centre Sdn Bhd, and The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp.
Also, the medical tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Treatment type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Treatment type
- Cardiovascular treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cosmetic treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fertility treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Orthopedics treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Treatment type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Anadolu Medical Center
- Asian Heart Institute
- Asklepios Kliniken GmbH and Co. KGaA
- Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co. Ltd.
- Bumrungrad Hospital Public Co. Ltd.
- Clemenceau Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
- Prince Court Medical Centre Sdn Bhd
- The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp.
