The "Membrane Separation Technologies Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Membrane separation technology is used for separation of materials based on their molecular arrangement. Ultrafiltration, microfiltration, nanofiltration and reverse osmosis are the prime methods for performing membrane filtration.
Growing preference for providing clean and treated water, stringent government regulations to provide clean potable water is urging the water processing industry for adopting membrane filtration technologies.
Move from chemical to physical filtration processes is a prime factor driving this market since chemical treatments are being increasingly considered to have environmental repercussions. The demand for membrane filtration technologies is also observed to be on the rise in water stressed regions.
Some of the foremost benefits derived from use of membrane separation technologies over other conventional methods include simple processing, lesser use of harmful chemicals, ease in desalination and energy efficiency.
It has been proved that membrane separation can be efficiently employed for treating groundwater, saline water, waste water and also for demineralizing boiler feed water for repeat use. Major application of membrane separation technologies is found in water treatment, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries.
Growing stringent guidelines from environmental bodies and mandates from national governments in areas experiencing water paucity have triggered the demand for healthier, cheaper and safer water treatment methods. The global industrial growth, and rise in population have equally surged the demand for better water treatment technologies. These factors serve as the most substantial growth opportunities for membrane separation technologies.
Companies Mentioned
- SUEZ
- Merck KGaA
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Pentair plc
- Hydranautics
- AXEON Water Technologies
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Hyflux Ltd.
- Koch Membrane Systems Inc.
- Corning Incorporated
- HUBER SE
- Pall Corporation
- 3M Company
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
This report offers:
- An overview of the global markets for membrane separation technologies
- Market trends assessment for the period 2014-2022, with historical information for 2014 & 2015, and projections through 2022, with respective CAGRS during 2016-2022
- Qualitative assessment tools such as market drivers, challenges and future prospects, major commercial events, etc.
- Market competition scrutiny tools such as market share analysis, attractive investment proposition, and Porter's Five Forces model
- Focus on each level of market segmentation based on product approvals, launch, and current and anticipated market dynamics
- A general overview of the industry structure
- Company profiles highlighting key information about the major players operating in the membrane separation technologies market
Historical & Forecast Period
This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2021 to 2031 considering 2022 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2031.
The current report comprises of quantitative market estimations for each micro market for every geographical region and qualitative market analysis such as micro and macro environment analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, porters five force model, top winning strategies, top investment markets, emerging trends and technological analysis, case studies, strategic conclusions and recommendations and other key market insights.
Market Segmentation
Technology
- Microfiltration
- Ultrafiltration
- Nanofiltration
- Reverse Osmosis
Application
- Water & Wastewater Treatment
- Industry Processing
- Food & Beverage Processing
- Pharmaceutical & Medical
- Others
Key questions answered in this report
- What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Membrane Separation Technologies market?
- What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?
- Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2031.
- Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
- Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?
- Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Membrane Separation Technologies market?
- Which is the largest regional market for Membrane Separation Technologies market?
- What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?
- Which are the key trends driving Membrane Separation Technologies market growth?
- Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Membrane Separation Technologies market worldwide?
