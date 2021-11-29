DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2021--
The "Global Menopause Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Treatment (Dietary Supplements, OTC Pharma Products), by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global menopause market size is expected to reach USD 22.7 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028
Increasing awareness regarding menopause-associated health aspects, high prevalence of menopausal symptoms, and high adoption of women's health apps are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.
Key players in the region are conducting campaigns to create awareness about menopause and the role of dietary supplements in easing the transition through it. In September 2019, EQUELLE partnered with actress Kate Walsh for its campaign Live Hot, Stay Cool.
The campaign included sharing of menopause-related experiences and tips by Kate with other women and the role that EQUELLE, a dietary supplement, played during the transition.
There are various dietary supplements available in the market containing ingredients such as soy isoflavones, black cohosh, red clover, and amberen.
Manufacturers are involved in the launch of new products for managing menopause symptoms. For instance, in September 2020, Health and Her Ltd. launched a range of supplements for managing the symptoms of menopause, such as vitamins C and B12, zinc, minerals, and herbs. Such strategies can help meet the increasing demand for dietary supplements in the market.
Menopause Market Report Highlights
- The dietary supplements segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The factors contributing to segment growth are a large number of women entering menopause every year and the launch of innovative products. Cambridge Diagnostic Imaging (CaDi), a provider of nutraceutical products for health support, announced the launch of Lycovary Daily in December 2020. The product is a food supplement developed by a biotech company, Lycotec, designed for ovarian health
- The OTC pharma products segment is divided into hormonal and non-hormonal products. Over-the-Counter (OTC) hormone preparations are becoming more common for use by women undergoing menopause. Some of the major products in the segment include Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), ibuprofen, topical progesterone, and melatonin
- North America held the largest revenue share in the market in 2020 due to factors such as the growing prevalence of menopausal symptoms. Moreover, an increase in awareness about dietary requirements is leading to a greater demand for them among older women
- In Latin America, the market is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to factors such as rising awareness about women's health and growing adoption of dietary supplements for menopause
- The industry is also witnessing mergers, acquisitions, and product launches. For instance, in December 2017, Nestle Health Science announced the acquisition of Atrium Innovations for USD 2.3 Million. This was anticipated to help Nestle expand into the nutrition market
Market Dynamics
Market Driver Analysis
- Growing number of women undergoing menopause
- Increasing awareness about menopause and its treatment
- Growing opportunities and innovations in menopause treatment
- Increasing research supporting advantages of dietary supplements
Market Restraint Analysis
- Social stigma associated with menopause and adverse effects of products
- Lack of well-defined regulations
