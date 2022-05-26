DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2022--
The "Global Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Deals in 2021 - Top Themes in Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) Sector - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in 2021 in the TMT Sector
M&A deal value grew by 22% from $1,039 billion in 2020 to $1,270 billion in 2021. In terms of deal volume, 2021 saw 12,585 deals compared to 9,942 in the previous year, recording a growth of 27%. There were 276 billion-dollar-plus M&A deals in the TMT sector in 2021, compared to 188 in the previous year.
Scope
- This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in 2021 in TMT Sector
- It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in 2021 in the TMT Sector
Reasons to Buy
- Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
- In this report we have listed down the most notable deals in TMT sector to make it easy for our clients to get a view of themes disrupting the sector and prepare for the future.
Key Topics Covered:
- Global M&A deals in 2021 - Key takeaways
- Review of global M&A deals in 2021
- Themes driving global M&A deals in 2021
- Appendices
