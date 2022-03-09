DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2022--
The "Global Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Deals in Q3 2021 - Top Themes in the Healthcare Sector - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in Q3 2021 in Healthcare Sector.
M&A deal volume in Q3 2021 increased to 294 from 283 in the previous quarter. A similar trend was seen in deal value, which increased from $25 billion in Q2 2021 to $59 billion in Q3 2021.
Scope
- This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in Q3 2021 in Healthcare Sector.
- It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in Q3 2021 in the Healthcare Sector.
Key Topics Covered:
- Global M&A deals in Q3 2021 - Key takeaways
- Review of global M&A deals in Q3 2021
- Themes driving global M&A deals in Q3 2021
- Appendices
