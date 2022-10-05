DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022--
The "Metabolic Testing Market, by Product Type, by Test Type, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Metabolic testing devices are medical devices used to screen organ functions and disease conditions such as liver diseases, diabetes, kidney diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Technologies involved in metabolic testing include VO2 (the amount (volume) of oxygen your body) Max analysis, RMR(Resting metabolic rate) analysis, and body composition analysis.
Market Dynamics
Increasing approval and launch of new products, high prevalence of lifestyle diseases, are expected to be major factors driving metabolic testing market growth. For instance, on August 5, 2022, COSMED srl, a metabolic company, introduced products such as Quark CPET (Cosmed srl) with multiple configurations such as ECG testing and nutritional assessment and products such as ReeVue (Korr Medical Technologies Inc.) with mixing chamber technology, self-calibration, and reimbursement facility.
Prevalence of lifestyle diseases is high in key regions. Lifestyle diseases can lead to metabolic diseases which in turn is expected to drive demand for metabolic testing devices and drive metabolic testing market growth. For instance, on July 7, 2022, the state of food and Nutrition in the World, published 2022 report on obesity, which stated that the prevalence of obesity in India's adult population increased to 3.9 per cent in 2016 from 3.1 per cent in 2012 and anaemic women aged 15 to 49 years declined marginally from 53.2 per cent in 2012 to 53 per cent in 2019.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global metabolic testing market and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022 - 2030), considering 2021, as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global metabolic testing market based on following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global metabolic testing market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global metabolic testing market
Detailed Segmentation:
By Product Type:
- Metabolic Carts
- Portable
- Bench-top
- Body Composition Analyzers
- Portable
- Bench-top
- ECGs/EKGs
- Portable
- Bench-top
By Test Type:
- VO2 Max Analysis
- RMR Analysis
- Body Composition Analysis
By End User:
- Hospital & Clinics
- Sport Performance Lab
- Home Care Settings
By Region:
- North America
- By country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- By Country
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- Australia
- India
- China
- Japan
- ASEAN
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- By Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- By Country
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- By Country
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- COSMED srl.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Vyaire Medical, Inc.
- Geratherm Medical AG
- MGC Diagnostics Corporation
- CORTEX Biophysik GmbH
- General Electric Company
- Microlife Medical Home Solutions, Inc.
- OSI Systems, Inc.
- AEI Technologies, Inc.
- KORR Medical Technologies, Inc.
- Iworx Systems
- GE Healthcare
- Hologic, Inc,
- Geratherm Medical AG
- Parvo Medics.
