The "Metastatic Colorectal cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2022" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher's, "Metastatic Colorectal cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2022," report provides comprehensive insights about 140+ companies and 140+ pipeline drugs in Metastatic Colorectal cancer pipeline landscape.
It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
A detailed picture of the Metastatic Colorectal cancer pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Metastatic Colorectal cancer treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Metastatic Colorectal cancer commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.
In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Metastatic Colorectal cancer collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.
Report Highlights
- The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Metastatic Colorectal cancer R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Metastatic Colorectal cancer.
- On November 18, 2021 Gilead Sciences announced that it had exercised its options to three of Arcus Biosciences' programs. Two are anti-TIGIT molecules, domvanalimab and AB308, and the other is etrumadenant and quemliclustat. The two companies have also added a research collaboration deal. Arcus shares popped 15% at the news.
- In September 2021, Erasca, announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the BRAF inhibitor encorafenib (BRAFTOVI). This agreement will support a clinical proof-of-concept study evaluating ERAS-007, an oral ERK1/2 inhibitor, in combination with encorafenib and the EGFR inhibitor cetuximab for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E-mutant mCRC.
- In December 2021, Rottapharm Biotech announced a clinical collaboration with Agenus' balstilimab (anti-PD-1) in collaboration with its lead candidate CR6086 in advanced colorectal cancer at the National Cancer Institute. Rottapharm Biotech's clinical collaboration with Agenus offers a promising new combination therapy for patients with advanced pMMR/MSS mCRC where there is a high unmet need, and for a further range of potential applications in other immunotherapy-resistant tumors.
- On 11 May 2021, Shanghai Henlius Biotech and NeuPharma entered into a drug technology license agreement. NeuPharma will grant the Company a sublicensable exclusive license for related licensed patents and licensed know-how necessary or reasonably useful for the Company to research, develop, produce and commercialize the Licensed Product within the Licensed Territory (China).
- In November 2021, The US FDA granted a fast track designation to arfolitixorin as a potential therapeutic option for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). This serves as a strong external validation of arfolitixorin's potential to benefit patients with this devastating disease.
- In January 2022, Gritstone bio, Inc. announced that the first patient was enrolled for inclusion in the Phase 2/3 GRANITE-CRC-1L trial. The trial evaluates the individualized neoantigen vaccine GRANITE in combination with immune checkpoint blockade for the first line (1L) maintenance treatment of newly diagnosed patients with metastatic, microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC). This trial has registrational intent and has been discussed previously with the FDA.
Metastatic Colorectal cancer Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Metastatic Colorectal cancer report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Metastatic Colorectal cancer: Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different Metastatic Colorectal cancer drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:
Major Players in Metastatic Colorectal cancer
There are approx. 140+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Metastatic Colorectal cancer. The companies which have their Metastatic Colorectal cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, G1 Therapeutics.
Metastatic Colorectal cancer: Pipeline Development Activities
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Metastatic Colorectal cancer therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.
Pipeline Development Activities
The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Metastatic Colorectal cancer drugs.
Key Questions
- How many companies are developing Metastatic Colorectal cancer drugs?
- How many Metastatic Colorectal cancer drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Metastatic Colorectal cancer?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Metastatic Colorectal cancer therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Metastatic Colorectal cancer and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tuheoq
