The "Global Metaverse Market in Finance 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The metaverse market in finance and it is poised to grow by $107.06 billion during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.33%
This study identifies the development of metaverse wallets as one of the prime reasons driving the metaverse market in finance growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on VR and ar and the rise of blockchain as a service will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The market is driven by integration with VR and AR platforms, the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), and the increasing popularity and adoption of cryptocurrencies.
This report on the metaverse market in finance provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metaverse markets in finance vendors.
Also, the metaverse market in finance analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Vendor Analysis
- Bank of America Corp.
- BNP Paribas SA
- HSBC Holdings Plc
- IBK Industrial Bank of Korea
- JPMorgan Chase and Co.
- KB Financial Group Inc.
- Mogo Inc.
- National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P
- NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd.
- Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 10: Parent market
Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Component
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Component
5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
5.5 Market opportunity by Component
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Brokerage firms - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Investment banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Commercial banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
