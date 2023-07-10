DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2023--
The "Global Metaverse Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Type, By Technology, By Application - Industry Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global metaverse market size was valued at USD 42.05 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 61.8 billion in 2022 to USD 322.02 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 47.2% in the forecast period (2023-2030).
The metaverse refers to a virtual world that is populated by digital avatars representing people, objects, and environments. It is a combination of virtual reality, augmented reality, and other immersive technologies. The metaverse market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for immersive and engaging experiences, the growth of the gaming industry, and the development of blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies.
Segments covered in this report
The global metaverse market is segmented based on type, technology, application, and region. Based on type, Metaverse Market is categorized into mobile and desktop.
Based on technology, Metaverse Market is categorized into blockchain, VR & AR, mixed reality, and others. Based on application, Metaverse Market is categorized into gaming, online shopping, content creation, social media, and others. Based on region, Metaverse Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.
Driver
The demand for immersive and engaging experiences is driving the development of the metaverse. People are increasingly looking for new ways to interact with each other and with digital environments, and the metaverse offers a platform for doing so. The gaming industry is a major driver of the metaverse market.
The metaverse offers a platform for developing and deploying games that can be played in immersive virtual environments, which is becoming increasingly popular among gamers.
Restrain
The development of the metaverse presents significant technical challenges, particularly in areas such as data storage, bandwidth, and computing power.
Overcoming these challenges will require significant investment in infrastructure and technology. The metaverse operates in a largely unregulated space, which can create challenges for companies looking to develop and deploy products and services within the metaverse. This can create uncertainty and limit investment in the market.
Trend
The metaverse market is attracting significant investment from venture capitalists and other investors. This investment is driving the development of new products and services within the metaverse, and is likely to continue as the market matures.
The development of interoperability standards is a growing trend in the metaverse market. Interoperability standards will enable users to move seamlessly between different virtual worlds and environments within the metaverse.
Companies Mentioned
- Roblox Corporation
- Epic Games, Inc.
- Unity Technologies
- Second Life
- High Fidelity
- Decentraland
- Somnium Space
- Cryptovoxels
- The Sandbox
- Horizon Workrooms by Facebook
- VRChat
- AltSpaceVR
- Sinespace
- Sansar
- Bigscreen
- Rec Room
- JanusVR
- Mozilla Hubs
- Spatial
- Engage VR
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5n3czo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710283306/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY METAVERSE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/10/2023 11:50 AM/DISC: 07/10/2023 11:48 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710283306/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.