DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023--
The "Metaverse: Global Market Size, Trends and Forecast (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview and analysis of the global market for the metaverse. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027.
This report also offers insights on drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the market, which were gathered through primary and secondary research. It also covers various market factors, including COVID-19 impact, Porter's five forces, use case analysis and the regulatory landscape.
The metaverse is a perpetual and persistent multiuser environment that combines physical reality with digital virtuality. It is the post-reality world built on the convergence of technologies, such as VR and AR, that allows for multimodal interactions with digital objects, virtual surroundings, and people. As a result, the metaverse is a permanent multiuser platform that connects a network of socially interactive and networked immersive worlds.
Younger, digitally native generations are moving cultural expectations of the internet; increasing demand in the media, entertainment and gaming industry; augmented, virtual, and mixed reality (MR) technologies amplifying the metaverse capabilities are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current metaverse market. However, costly installation and maintenance of metaverse components and privacy and security concerns are hindering the market growth.
This report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format, with some tables and charts/figures. The report's scope includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for components, platform, offering, application and end use. The qualitative and quantitative data of all segments are provided in the report. The report examines each segment, determines its current market size, and estimates its future market sizes with compound annual growth rates (CAGRs).
The report also provides detailed profiles of the significant metaverse players and their strategies to enhance their market presence. The report also includes a competitive landscape chapter that discusses the market ecosystem of top metaverse solution providers in 2021.
Report Includes
- 71 data tables and 37 additional tables
- A brief general overview and up-to-date analysis of the global market for metaverse technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Discussion of the technologies and platforms surrounding the metaverse environment, opportunities and growth driving factors, and areas of focus to forecast this innovation driven market into various segments and sub-segments
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global metaverse market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by component, platform, offering, application, end use, and geographic region
- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the metaverse market, with analyses, trends, and growth forecasts through 2027
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics, challenges and restraints, technology advancements, industry value chain, and competitive environment of the leading market players
- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the demand owing to or in conjunction with their proprietary technologies, product launches, M&A deals, and other market strategic advantages
- A relevant patent analysis with significant allotments of patent data on metaverse technology across each major category
- Profile descriptions of the top metaverse companies, including Epic Games Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. (Facebook), Microsoft Corp., Inworld AI, NetEase Inc., Nvidia Corp., and Roblox Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.2 History and Evolution of the Metaverse
3.3 Future Expectations
3.3.1 Phase 1: Emerging
3.3.2 Phase 2: Advanced
3.3.3 Phase 3: Mature
3.4 Value Chain Analysis
3.4.1 Layer 1: Experience (Games, Social, Theatre, E-Sports, Shopping)
3.4.2 Layer 2: Discovery (Social Curation, Ad Networks, Ratings, Stores, Agents)
3.4.3 Layer 3: Creator Economy (Asset Markets, Workflow, Commerce, Design Tools)
3.4.4 Layer 4: Spatial Computing (Vr/Ar/Xr, Multitasking Ui, 3D Engines, Geospatial Mapping)
3.4.5 Layer 5: Decentralization (Ai Agents, Edge Computing, Microservices, Blockchain)
3.4.6 Layer 6: Human Interface (Smartglasses, Wearables, Mobile, Haptic, Gestures, Neural, Voice)
3.4.7 Layer 7: Infrastructure (Wifi6, 5G, Cloud, Mems Gpus Materials)
3.5 Macro-analysis
3.5.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
3.5.2 Metaverse in the Post-Pandemic World
3.5.3 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on the Market
3.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7 Regulatory Analysis
3.7.1 Copyright Laws
3.7.2 Intellectual Property Laws
3.7.3 Contract Law
3.7.4 Tort Law
3.7.5 Defamation Law
3.7.6 Regulation of Nfts and Tax
3.8 Upcoming Regulatory Plans
3.8.1 European Union
3.8.2 U.S.
3.8.3 China
3.8.4 Japan
3.8.5 South Korea
3.9 Recent and Upcoming Key Metaverse-Related Conferences
Chapter 4 Technology Analysis
4.1 Network and Computing Technology
4.1.1 5G/6G Technology
4.1.2 Internet of Things
4.1.3 Cloud Computing
4.1.4 Edge Computing
4.2 Design, Development and Content Production Level
4.2.1 Blockchain
4.2.2 Real-Time Rendering and 3D Modeling/Reconstruction
4.2.3 Artificial Intelligence (Ai)
4.2.4 Computer Vision
4.2.5 Smart Voice
4.2.6 Digital Twin
4.2.7 Gaming Engines
4.3 Human/Simulation Interactive Level
4.3.1 Virtual Reality
4.3.2 Augmented Reality
4.3.3 Mixed Reality (Mr)
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers, Restraints/Challenges, and Opportunities
5.1.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Market Restraints/Challenges
5.1.1 Market Opportunities
5.2 Analysis of the Impact of the Market Dynamics
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Component
6.1 Overview
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Vr Devices
6.2.2 Ar Devices
6.2.3 Mr Devices
6.3 Software
6.3.1 3D Mapping, Modeling and Reconstruction
6.3.2 Gaming Engines
6.3.3 Others
6.4 Services
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Platform
7.1 Overview
7.2 Desktop
7.3 Mobile
7.4 Headsets
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Offering
8.1 Overview
8.2 Virtual Platforms
8.2.1 Decentraland
8.2.2 Sandbox
8.2.3 Illuvium
8.2.4 Roblox
8.2.5 Roblox
8.2.6 Axie Infinity
8.3 Asset Marketplaces
8.4 Avatars
8.4.1 2D Avatar
8.4.2 3D Avatar
8.4.3 Leg-Less Avatar
8.4.4 Vr Avatar
8.4.5 Full-Body Avatar
8.5 Financial Services
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Gaming
9.3 Social Media
9.4 Content Creation
9.5 Online Shopping
9.6 Events and Conferences
9.7 Other Applications
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry
10.1 Overview
10.2 Retail
10.2.1 Various Uses of the Metaverse in Retail
10.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (Bfsi)
10.3.1 Various Benefits of the Metaverse in Banking
10.3.1 Uses of the Metaverse in Banking
10.4 Media and Entertainment
10.4.1 Uses of the Metaverse in the Entertainment Industry
10.5 Education
10.5.1 Various Benefits of the Metaverse in Education
10.5.2 Metaverse Application and Use Cases in Education
10.6 Aerospace and Defense
10.6.1 Recruitment
10.6.2 Education
10.6.3 Command and Control
10.6.4 Procurement and Supply Chain
10.7 Automotive
10.7.1 Benefits of the Metaverse in the Automotive Industry
10.7.2 Uses of the Metaverse in the Automotive Industry
10.8 Others
Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Rest of the World (Row)
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Metaverse Companies: Regional Number
12.2 Metaverse Venture Capital Scenario
12.3 Metaverse Investors
12.4 Top Companies/Metaverse Ecosystem
12.5 Notable Key Developments in the Market
Chapter 13 Patent Analysis
13.1 Patent Analysis
13.1.1 Key Market Patents
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
14.1 Key Players
- Activision Blizzard
- Antier Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Electronic Arts
- Epic Games Inc.
- Meta Platforms Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Netease
- Nexon Co. Ltd.
- Nextech Ar Solutions
- Nvidia
- Roblox
- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
- Unity
- Valve Corp.
14.2 Start-Ups/Emerging Players
- Acknoledger
- Allseated
- Atirath Gaming Technology
- Axie Infinity
- Betterverse
- Colorverse
- Crucible Network
- Dehidden
- Doss Games
- Enjin
- Guildfi
- Hyperlink Infosystem
- Ikonz
- Improbable
- Invact
- Inworld Ai
- Kudo Money
- Loka (Social/Plpatform Software)
- Metamundo
- Nextmeet
- Onerare
- Playersonly
- Polkawar
- Revirt.Space
- Simulanis
- Somnium Space
- Supersocial
- The Sandbox
- Trace Network Labs
- Union
- Wall App
- Zash
- Zepeto
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jgykwv-global?w=4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005875/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: METAVERSE SOFTWARE ENTERTAINMENT INTERNET HARDWARE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS ELECTRONIC COMMERCE IOT (INTERNET OF THINGS) APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY DIGITAL CASH MANAGEMENT/DIGITAL ASSETS ELECTRONIC GAMES OTHER TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/24/2023 11:29 AM/DISC: 01/24/2023 11:29 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005875/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.