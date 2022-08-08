DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022--
The "Micro and Nano Air Vehicles for Defense and Security - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
By 2030, the worldwide need for military-grade micro and nano UAVs will reach about 100,000 systems. The major growth of the market is anticipated from 2025 to 2030 when the majority of demand for micro and nano drones will generate in Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.
Most nations are yet to test and take trials of micro and nano drones and approve the products. The U.S. and European nations are currently ordering micro and nano UAVs as a part of their futuristic robotic army programs. It will be an integration of ground robots with aerial robots.
Nano UAVs are especially considered as flying sensors to help personal surveillance and reconnaissance. The need was established during Afghanistan and Gulf wars. After coming back from wars in Afghanistan the US and NATO countries will show a reduction in ground-based situational awareness needs and it will depend on more on-air surveillance using nano UAVs. The future will be to fight wars with electronic countermeasures using space warcraft and UAVs.
China is investing heavily in swarms of combat UAVs. The targets are India and to control intrusions in South China Sea region. To counter China's ambitious policies Japan and India are working on UAV policies to include more micro and nano UAVs. This will increase the demand for micro and nano drones in Asian markets.
In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following
- Overview: Snapshot of the micro and nano UAV market during 2022 - 2030, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending concerning regions as well as by application, types, and platforms. It sheds light on the emergence of new platforms like the BUG and Fengniao.
- Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the platforms and micro and nano UAV systems and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.
- Segment Analysis: Insights into the micro and nano UAVs market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.
- Regional Review: Insights into present micro and nano UAV strength and future demand for top countries within a region.
- Regional Analysis: Insights into the micro and nano UAV market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.
- Trend Analysis - Key Defense Market: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the micro and nano UAV platforms expected to be in demand in each region.
- Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in micro and nano UAVs are expected to be executed during the forecast period.
- Competitive landscape analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of the global micro and nano UAV industry. It provides an overview of key defense companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.
Scope
- The micro UAV Market for military applications is projected to register a CAGR of 5.7% over 2020-2030. And nano UAVs will register a growth of 34.04% from 2022 to 2030.
- In terms of platforms, the nano UAVs are anticipated to account for the largest share globally
- Rising measures for countering terrorism and increased military activities in the South China Sea and Arctic Sea will increase demand for micro and nano UAV systems
- Business opportunities for developing local ancillary units for sensors, accessories such as batteries, and software developers will emerge.
- Defense policies are incorporating micro and nano UAVs for tactical military operations. Soon could be seen increased use in the internal security.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Current Technologies Nano-UAV
4 Current Market Overview Micro-UAV
5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors
6 Country Analysis
7 Forecast Micro UAV Market to 2030 by Region
8 Forecast Nano UAV Market to 2030 by Region
9 Forecast Micro UAV Market to 2030 by Technology
10 Forecast Nano UAV Market to 2030 by Technology
11 Forecast Nano-UAV Market to 2030 by End-Use
12 Opportunity Analysis
13 Events based forecast to 2030 for the Nano-UAV
14 Leading Companies in the Micro and Nano-UAV Market
15 Conclusions and recommendations
16 About the Publisher
17 Appendices
Companies Mentioned
- AeroVironment
- BAE Systems
- Baykar Makina
- Elbit Systems
- Elistair Lockheed Martin
- EMT GmbH
- Huaqing Innovation Limited
- Leonardo
- Lockheed Martin
- Parrot
- Teledyne FLIR
- Zala Aero Group
- Zyrone Dynamic
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tr3q8g
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005659/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING NANOTECHNOLOGY DRONES OTHER DEFENSE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/08/2022 12:21 PM/DISC: 08/08/2022 12:21 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005659/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.