The "Microbiome-Targeting Therapeutics in Infectious Diseases - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Microbiome-targeting drugs aim to alter the microbial composition of the gut through the administration of live microbes with the intention of regulating the human microbiome composition in a beneficial way that may effectively treat a wide variety of infectious diseases (ID) ranging from cancer to psychiatric disorders, and even COVID-19.
There are currently 23 drugs in clinical development that target the microbiome for ID indications in the 7MM. Ten out of the 23 drugs (43%) are in in clinical development for Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI).
Currently, only one successful microbiome-based intervention, fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT), is used in clinical practice to treat CDI.
Rebiotix Inc currently holds the most potential in the microbiome space for infectious diseases, with two drug candidates under development across 4 different indications.
With most of the pipeline dominated by gastrointestinal (GI) tract infections, other indications remain a largely untapped market in the microbiome space, leaving ample opportunities for companies to invest in this novel therapeutic area.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Overview
3.1. What is the Microbiome?
3.2. Microbiome of the Gut
3.3. Microbiome of the Respiratory Tract
3.4. Microbiome of the Skin
4. Trends
4.1. Industry Trends
4.2. Regulatory Trends
4.3. Deal-Making Trends
5. Value Chain
5.1. Microbiome Value Chain
6. Marketed Products
6.1. Fecal Microbiota Transplants
6.2. Fecal Microbiota Transplants - Clinical Trial Mapping in the 7MM
6.3. Current Therapies - KOL Perspectives
7. Pipeline Products
7.1. Pipeline Microbiome-Targeting Drugs for Infectious Diseases in the 7MM
7.2. Clinical Trials - Pipeline Microbiome Targeting Drugs
7.3. Overview of Phase III Pipeline Drugs Targeting the Microbiome for ID in the 7MM
7.4. Late-Stage Pipeline Products - FDA Review Designations
7.5. Pipeline Therapies - KOL Perspectives
8. Market Analysis
8.1. Anticipated Key Launch Dates - Phase III Pipeline Agents
8.2. Market Outlook for Rebiotix Inc's RBX-2660
8.3. Market Outlook for Finch Therapeutic's CP-101
8.4. Market Outlook for Infant Bacterial Therapeutics' IBP-9414
8.5. Market Outlook for Evelo Biosciences' EDP-1815
9. Opportunities, Challenges, and Unmet Needs
9.1. Unmet Needs in Microbiome Targeting Therapies for Infectious Diseases
9.2. Unmet Needs - KOL Perspectives
9.3. Challenges in Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials - KOLs Perspective
10. Company Profiles
10.1 Rebiotix Inc
10.2 Nexbiome Therapeutics
10.3 Finch Therapeutics Group
10.4 Evelo Biosciences
10.5 Infant Bacterial Therapeutics
10.6 Osel Inc
10.7 Mikrobiomik Healthcare
10.8 Seres Therapeutics
11. Drug Development Thematic Scorecard
12. Appendix
