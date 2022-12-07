DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022--
The "Microbiome Therapeutics: Intellectual Property Landscape (Featuring Historical and Contemporary Patent Filing Trends, Prior Art Search Expressions, Patent Valuation Analysis, Patentability, Freedom to Operate, Pockets of Innovation, Existing White Spaces, and Claims Analysis)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features an extensive study of some of the key historical and contemporary intellectual property (IP) documents (featuring granted patents, patent applications and other documents), describing the various types of microbiome-based interventions intended to treat a growing range of clinical conditions.
Fundamentally, these are live biotherapeutic products, which have recently been proven to have the potential to aid in the amelioration of several diseases, primarily via the gut-brain axis. The insights generated in this report have been presented across two deliverables, namely a MS Excel workbook and a MS PowerPoint deck, summarizing the ongoing activity in this domain.
More than 10,000 unique species of microorganisms make up the human microbiome; in fact, the total number of microbial cells in the human body is known to vastly outnumber the indigenous cellular population. Of late, many studies have demonstrated the importance of microbiome and its profound influence on multiple biological functions. Moreover, it has been shown that the diversity of the microbial community residing in a host body varies based on both intrinsic (gender, genetics, and immunity) and extrinsic factors (diet and geographical location).
Modern bioanalytical techniques have enabled researchers to delve deeper into microbiome research, in terms of species identity and the influence of specific genera on various tissues and organs in the human body. Leveraging this information, advanced genome sequencing technologies and meta-analyses have allowed scientists to build unique profiles of human subjects (including both healthy individuals and patients) based on the microbial flora residing in their respective bodies.
Further, imbalances in the microbiota, also known as dysbiosis, have been proven to be associated with several known diseases, including (but not limited to) cancer, diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, autism, anxiety and obesity. This data is presently being used in the diagnosis and treatment of more than 25 clinical conditions, by restoring key bacterial populations in the body. Experts also believe it possible that there are additional microbial species within the human microbiome, which are yet to be discovered.
In the above context, several microbiome drugs based on replenishing / restoring the microbiota in specific anatomical locations, have been developed (such as fecal microbiota transplant) and many such therapy candidates are under development. Such targeted manipulations of the microbiome represent a rapidly advancing area of clinical research. An analysis of published scientific research revealed that the count of articles focused on the therapeutic manipulation of the human microbiome has grown at a rate of over 2,000%, since 2005.
However, there is still a lot, such as the functional links (at a mechanistic level) between the gut bacteria and disease, to be understood in this direction. It is worth noting that the intellectual capital, including compositions of live biotherapeutic products and associated methods of use, related to this upcoming class of therapeutics has also grown. Researchers believe that, in the future, the microbiome can be engineered for use as a controlled delivery system for conventional drugs / therapies.
Transgene modified bacteria can even be used to trigger internal molecular circuits in order to regulate the production of therapeutic proteins, based on the expression of specific disease biomarkers, thereby, enabling on-demand release (or expression) of therapeutic secondary metabolites / biomolecules. In light of such developments, it is important to keep track of both the pockets of innovation and key areas of improvement for stakeholders to remain competitive in this upcoming field of medicine. This report captures some of the key R&D-related trends and provides competitive intelligence on intellectual property, in the field of microbiome therapeutics and diagnostics.
Key Topics Covered:
Excel Deliverable
1. Research Notes
2. Summary Dashboard
3. Overall Intellectual Property Landscape Dataset
4. Prior Art Search Expressions (Keyword Analysis)
5. Patent Applications Dataset
6. Granted Patents Dataset
7. Claims Analysis
8. Key Applicants Analysis
9. CPC Analysis
10. Non-English Patents
11. Appendix I: Pivot Tables
12. Appendix II: Country / Geography Codes
13. Appendix III: Innovation Categories
PowerPoint Deliverable
1. Context
2. Project Approach
3. Project Objectives
4. Executive Summary
5. Microbiome Therapeutics
6. Overall Intellectual Property Landscape
7. Key Prior Art Search Expressions
8. Intellectual Property Valuation Analysis
9. Analysis of Patent Applications
10. Analysis of Granted Patents
11. Key Applicants
12. Pockets of Innovation and White Spaces
13. Future Outlook
14. Appendices
Companies Mentioned
