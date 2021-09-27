DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2021--
The "Microprocessor and GPU Market based on Product (X86, ARM, and MIPS), GPU Type (Discrete and Integrated), Application (Home Appliance, Server, BFSI, Aerospace Defense, Medical, Industry and Other), and Geography -Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Microprocessor and GPU Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 6.2% CAGR by 2027.
The microprocessor is also known as the control processing unit of a computer system that executes arithmetic and logic operations, including adding, subtracting, moving numbers from one area to another, and comparing two numbers. In comparison, GPU or graphics processed units are referred to as a specialized circuit created to rapidly change and manipulate the memory, which helps obtain the momentum for creating the image. GPU is an essential part of lightweight laptops and for modern computer systems as well.
The advancements in the microprocessor and GPU systems' architecture for several purpose computing constitute a significant factor accountable for the rapid growth of the microprocessor and GPU market. GPU accelerated computing has come a long way in a very short time, as line up with the current technological trends. The demand for GPUs has spurred for HPC programming and other uses due to increased generality minimized energy and PGAS memory and fueled the market's growth. But, the rising attraction towards portable devices over big computing devices is a key factor that is expected to hinder the market's growth.
Companies Mentioned
- SAPPHIRE Technology Limited
- Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors
- Imagination Technologies Limited
- ASUSTeK Computer Inc
- VIA Technologies Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- IBM Corporation
Nowadays, the microprocessors not only consist of complex microarchitectures and multiple execution engines but have grown to include all types of additional functions. Moreover, GPUs also have a significant role in smart devices, wearables, tablets, and many more applications.
- The microprocessors and GPUs market report includes the comparative estimations of the whole and segment-based market sizes among product, GPU type, applications, and geography.
- The report also consists of the market's pulse and mentions major propellants, restraints, challenges, and opportunities impacting the market growth.
- This report gives the competitive outlook, which consists of a competitive analysis of leading players and strategies such as product introduction and developments, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and diversifications adopted by key market vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Outlook
3. Market Snapshot
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Market Outlook
3.2.1. Porter Five Forces
3.3. Related Markets
4. Market characteristics
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Market Segmentation
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis
5. Product: Market Size & Analysis
5.1. Overview
5.2. X86
5.3. ARM
5.4. MIPS
6. GPU Type: Market Size & Analysis
6.1. Overview
6.2. Discrete
6.3. Integrated
7. Application: Market Size & Analysis
7.1. Overview
7.2. Home Appliance
7.3. Server
7.4. BFSI
7.5. Aerospace Defense
7.6. Medical
7.7. Industry
7.8. Other
8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis
8.1. Overview
8.2. North America
8.3. Europe
8.4. Asia Pacific
8.5. Rest of the World
9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis
9.2. Market Developments
9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships
9.2.2. Product Launches and execution
10. Vendor Profiles
11. Analyst Opinion
12. Annexure
