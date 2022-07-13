DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--
The "microRNA Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global microRNA market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period (2022-2027).
The COVID-19 pandemic affected health care systems globally and resulted in the interruption of usual care in many healthcare facilities, exposing vulnerable patients with cancer to significant risks. In addition to vaccinations against SARS-CoV-2 infection that have been approved, miRNAs are found to be a potential alternative for combating this new virus. The expression of these miRNAs, on the other hand, is useful in detecting SARS-CoV-2 infection.
According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 2021, titled "The role of miRNAs in COVID-19 diseases", various miRNAs bind to the SARS-CoV-2 genome and limit its post-transcriptional expression, reducing the severity of COVID-19 disease. In addition, among all miRNAs, miR-21-3p is found to have the best binding to the human coronavirus genome. Due to the increasing COVID-19 infection, the demand for effective treatment is increasing which further increases the demand for next-generation sequencing technologies and miRNA sequencing.
According to an article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 2020, titled "A new approach for COVID-19 treatment by micro-RNA", it has been found that miRNAs perform critical functions during virus infection, reducing the burden on healthcare systems during a pandemic. Hence, the COVID-19 has a positive impact on the microRNA market.
The factors propelling the growth of the microRNA market are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising incidences and prevalence of COVID-19 worldwide, advancement and adoption of next-generation sequencing methods, and their applications in various fields, and increasing adoption of microRNA as a biomarker.
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, etc., and rare diseases are the key factors driving the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 36,000 new cancer cases occurred in Wisconsin, United States in 2021. According to the Rare Disease day, rare diseases are estimated to affect nearly 3.5% - 5.9% of the global population in 2020 with over 300 million people living with one or more of over 6,000 identified rare diseases around the world.
In addition, the adoption of miRNA instruments and consumables is expected to be aided by extensive research activities aimed at determining the possible functions of microRNA (miRNA) in the development of novel treatments for a variety of disorders. For instance, in June 2020, researchers from Munich revealed that a specific microRNA aids in the preservation of endothelial integrity, lowering the risk of atherosclerosis.
Moreover, the company's initiatives in developing microRNA assays and kits and robust funding by biotechnology companies are also contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, Qiagen's QIAseq miRNA Library Kit includes gel-free miRNA sequencing library prep from 1 ng of total RNA. It eliminates adapter dimers and undesired RNA species for the greatest fidelity and most effective data, incorporated Unique Molecular Indices (UMIs) for quantitative measurement of individual miRNA molecules, and connects directly to the RNA-seq Analysis Portal for human, mouse, and rat samples. Similarly, in February 2021, Aurora Science, an Italian biotech investment company funded USD 22.46 million to InteRNA Technologies, for developing miRNAs.
However, the safety and toxicity issues of microRNAs are likely to hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
- Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction Expected to Dominate the Market
- North America Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share
Competitive Landscape
The microRNA market is moderately competitive with several players across the globe. In terms of market share, various major players currently dominate the market. With the increase in research and development activity, many regional players are expected to be part of the microRNA market over the forecast period. Some of the major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., and Takara Bio, Inc.
