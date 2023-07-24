DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2023--
The "Millimeter Wave Technology Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Millimeter Wave Technology Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report, provides insights into the global millimeter wave technology market. The report indicates that the future of the millimeter wave technology market appears promising, with opportunities in various sectors such as telecommunications, military & defense, automotive & transport, healthcare, electronics & semiconductor, and security applications. The market is expected to reach an estimated value of $10.8 billion by 2028, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% from 2023 to 2028.
Key Drivers for the Millimeter Wave Technology Market:
- Growing usage of millimeter waves in small-cell backhaul connections.
- Increasing broadband internet speeds.
- Emergence of 5G networks globally.
The report covers a range of segments in the millimeter wave technology market:
- Product: Includes telecommunication equipment, imaging & scanning systems, and radar & satellite communication systems.
- Component: Includes antennas & transceivers, amplifiers, oscillators, control devices, frequency converters, passive components, and others.
- Frequency Band: Includes V-Band, E-Band, and others.
- Application: Includes telecommunications, military & defense, automotive & transport, healthcare, electronics & semiconductor, and security.
- Region: Includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
The report provides insights into the growth opportunities, trends, and forecasts for the millimeter wave technology market. It also includes a competitive analysis of key players in the industry, focusing on product quality, manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, and infrastructural development.
Some of the key millimeter wave technology companies profiled in the report are:
- Aviat Networks
- BridgeWave Communications
- E-Band Communications
- Farran Technology
- Keysight Technologies
The report highlights that the telecommunication equipment segment is expected to remain the largest due to the increasing usage of mmWave technology to boost spectrum utilization and bandwidth. Additionally, the North American region is projected to be the largest market for millimeter wave technology due to rapid technological advancements, the presence of key players, and widespread applications in various end-use industries.
The report offers market size estimates, trend and forecast analysis, segmentation analysis, and regional analysis. It also explores growth opportunities, strategic analysis, and competitive intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o9ekf8
