DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2023--
The "Mine-Site Technology Adoption Survey, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses the results of interviews with key personnel at 150 operating mines across the globe. The survey examines trends in uptake of 13 technologies at the mine site, spanning mine management software, predictive maintenance, drones, autonomous vehicles, collision avoidance, wearables, remote control vehicles and more. The report also identifies intentions to invest in the next two years, and compares results by region, mine type and company type.
The publisher's latest mine-site technology adoption survey shows high levels of investment in areas such as mine planning and management software, mine communication and predictive maintenance, with increasing levels of investment in drones, collision avoidance and fatigue detection in recent years. Australia continues to be the most advanced in terms of its investment, but the gaps between the regions is smaller than in previous years.
Over the next two years a high share expect to invest in predictive maintenance for mobile equipment, while mine management software also rated more highly than in previous years. Separating majors and non-majors, the latter generally had higher expectations for investing across the range of technologies analyzed, in particular, software, communication systems, predictive maintenance and safety-related technology.
Variations across regions included a high share of mines in Australia expecting to invest more in predictive maintenance for mobile equipment, whilst collision avoidance featured frequently in the Americas and remote control equipment in Africa and Asia. Some 44% of respondents from Asia also expected to invest in battery/electric vehicles in the next two years.
Scope
- The survey was conducted between February 2023 and April 2023, and included only operating mine sites
- Respondents included mine managers, general managers and mine-site IT managers, and interviews were conducted via the telephone or via surveys emailed to qualified individuals
- A total of 150 individual mines were interviewed, giving a confidence interval (margin of error) of 8% with a 95% confidence level
- Some 54% of responses were from surface-only mines; 29% from underground-only mines, and 17% from individuals where the mines had both surface and underground operations. Only one response was accepted per mine
- The split between majors and mid-tier miners or producing juniors was 67% to 33%, respectively
Reasons to Buy
- Assess the current adoption rates for each of 13 key technologies
- Compare adoption by mine type, region and company type
- Assess the potential for future investment by technology, both new investment and future investment
- Analyse potential investment rates by region, mine type and company type
Key Topics Covered:
1. Survey scope & methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Level of investment by technology
4. Future investment expectations
5. Regional summaries
6. Collision avoidance in-detail
7. Drones in detail
8. Technology summaries
9. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ii86v
Source: GlobalData
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005711/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY NATURAL RESOURCES OTHER TECHNOLOGY MINING/MINERALS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/07/2023 11:29 AM/DISC: 06/07/2023 11:28 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005711/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.